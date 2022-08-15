Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for raping juvenile
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have charged a man for raping a minor child. We’re told on Monday, detectives were contacted by a member of the victim’s family after the child reportedly disclosed the incident to them. An interview with the victim determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman Merritt, had performed sexual acts on the child on at least two occasions between December 2021 and July 2022.
WMDT.com
Milton man arrested following reported assault
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Milton man is behind bars following an assault investigation that began last week. At around 9:45 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres for a reported assault. It was learned that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Frederick Young. Young reportedly hit the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Police say Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun.
WMDT.com
Seaford shooting leaves one in critical condition
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday night. At around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Chandler Heights Two for a report of a subject shot. On arrival, officers located the victim in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
WMDT.com
Two arrested in connection to April homicide in Dorchester Co.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened back in April. During the early morning hours of April 10th, Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive, finding the victim, identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMDT.com
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
WMDT.com
Millsboro man assaults multiple officers during investigation
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he reportedly assaulted several officers Monday evening. Police say troopers responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Laurel Road at around 6:30 p.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. A trooper arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect of the complaint, later identified as 53-year-old Aaron Wharton, who was seen walking away from the area. Wharton reportedly began running away when the trooper approached him on foot, leading to a brief foot chase while the trooper tried to take Wharton into custody. Wharton then allegedly threw dirt in the trooper’s eyes and hit the trooper in the face with his fists, causing injury.
WMDT.com
Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WMDT.com
Free tire disposal event to be held in Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – If you need to do some end of summer cleaning, this event is for you. The Maryland Environmental Service and Wicomico County will host a free tire disposal event at the Newland Park Landfill on September 17th. We want to hear your good news, just...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Early morning house fire in Rehoboth ruled accidental
REHOBOTH BEACH Del. – A Rehoboth Beach home was heavily damaged in an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to 21 West Side Drive just before 4 a.m., in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club. As Rehoboth Volunteer Firefighters were en route, the call was upgraded to a working structure fire with heavy smoke, and the Lewes and Indian River Fire Companies were also called to respond.
WMDT.com
Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing
SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair Returns Aug. 19th
WICOMICO. Co., MD – This weekend, families are invited to head to Winterplace Place Park for the 86th Annual Wicomico County Fair. Zach Evans with Wicomico County Fair joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the event. The fair opens to the public this Friday...
WMDT.com
Traffic advisory issued for SU move-in on Aug. 25th
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University Police have issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, August 25th, for move-in day. The traffic advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Camden Avenue, between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road, as roughly 1,000 new students and parents come to campus for move-in day.
WMDT.com
Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns
DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
WMDT.com
SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury August 19th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury this week, and this month’s theme is Urban Artscapes. Artists and crafters will be lining the streets with live music and a ton of other special activities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Town of Delmar announces basketball hoop legislation
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar has announced legislation that prohibits playing basketball on all public streets and/or obstructing sidewalks. Town officials are asking citizens to not place portable basketball hoops on public streets, the edge of their driveway, the sidewalks, or the edge of their lawn. If you opt to purchase a portable basketball hoop, you are asked to place it on your property in a location that will prohibit playing on the public street or hindering the free passage of vehicular traffic and/or pedestrians’ use of the sidewalks.
WMDT.com
Local breweries react to threat of C02 shortage
SALISBURY, Md- A nationwide shortage of Carbon Dioxide is leaving breweries across the country on edge, even as local breweries on Delmarva say they have yet to experience any major disruptions. The gas is used to carbonate beverages, purge beer cans to prevent oxidation during storage and to keep liquid...
WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Seaford Blue Jays
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford’s football team made a remarkable turnaround in their first season in the newly-formed Class 1A. The team finished 7-2 in the regular season, and lost by three points to Tatnall in the first round of the DIAA playoffs. The 2021 fall season was a success for the Blue Jays, and they are looking to build off of that momentum.
WMDT.com
Free lunch apps open, health officials warn of stigma
Selbyville, Del., – The school year is right around the corner and with COVID-19 numbers declining, the USDA has taken away school funding for free school lunches. However, families will now have to qualify to get that free meal for their child. Health officials warn this can impact a child’s mental health.
