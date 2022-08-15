ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey

Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America

One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
shorelocalnews.com

EHT’s ‘unofficial’ downtown area is growing

Egg Harbor Township is one of the largest municipalities in Atlantic County. However, it does not have an official downtown like other cities and towns. There is an area that appears to be evolving into the making of a typical downtown area, the intersection of Zion Road and Ocean Heights Avenue.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Branch, NJ
Northfield, NJ
Lifestyle
Bradley Beach, NJ
Lifestyle
Long Branch, NJ
Lifestyle
Long Branch, NJ
Food & Drinks
Northfield, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
South Plainfield, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Hazlet, NJ
Surf City, NJ
Lifestyle
Northfield, NJ
Restaurants
City
Surf City, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Restaurants
City
Northfield, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Bradley Beach, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Italy#Rave Reviews#Food Drink#Nj#American#Italian#Long Branch Santillo#Ny Style Pizza#Bread Pizza#Toms River De Lorenzo#Tomato Pies
94.5 PST

Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding

A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
NEWTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
94.3 The Point

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy