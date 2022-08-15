Read full article on original website
WUSA
A graphic promising a 4th stimulus check for Marylanders is based on old news
MARYLAND, USA — After an expensive summer and a lengthy back-to-school shopping list, another stimulus check probably sounds pretty nice right now! That’s what one graphic a VERIFY viewer sent in promises, but it’s based on old news. THE QUESTION. Is there another stimulus check on the...
WTOP
2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only
One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
WMDT.com
Maryland SmartBuy initiative expansion announced, aims to help more homebuyers statewide
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced the expansion of the Landmark SmartBuy initiative to help homebuyers across the state. To help manage mortgage costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt – an increase from $30,000. Through the SmartBuy 3.0 product, buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program can receive either 15% of their home purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance, whichever is lower.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland’s Housing Market Slows Down As Prices Continue To Rise
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of summer approaches, the Southern Maryland housing market has shown subtle signs of slowing activity, though prices have continued to increase. Through the most recently collected data from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®, it can be observed that the inventory of...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
macaronikid.com
🎡 Free Entry To The Maryland State Fair On Chick-Fil-A Day August 26
Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants are proud to partner with the Maryland State Fair to support the Maryland Food Bank! On Chick-fil-A Day at the Fair, Friday, August 26, from 9 AM to 10 PM, every fairgoer who brings FIVE non-perishable food items to the Fair will receive FREE admission. Help us beat last year's donation of 4.5 tons of food to the Maryland Food Bank.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
WMDT.com
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank
MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
It’s time fore Maryland’s tax-free week. Here’s what’s covered.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — A week of sales tax-free shopping begins in Maryland on Sunday, Aug. 14, offering savings on all people’s back-to-school needs. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week runs through Aug. 20. Qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. You also […]
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland ranks second in states with the best community college systems
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One year of community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, and with rising inflation, some may be wondering how to decide where to go. WalletHub released a full report on 2022's best and worst community colleges, Tuesday....
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
WBOC
Hogan Announces New Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders on Thursday to announce a new Lower Shore coalition of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, a coordinated criminal justice network to target higher instances of gang-related crime, in addition to drug, firearm, and human trafficking.
Wbaltv.com
Hundreds of teaching positions unfilled in Maryland as first day of school nears
TOWSON, Md. — Hundreds of teaching positions across Maryland remain unfilled with just a few more weeks of summer to go. Administrators said they knew closing the gap on teacher shortages would not be easy, but most said they're still making progress as they inch closer to the first day of school.
The Maryland State Fair Is Only 10 Days Away
A true sign of the last days of summer in Maryland — the state fair. The 141st annual Maryland State Fair is only 10 days away and is said to bring new attractions and lots of extra time for fun! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On […] The post The Maryland State Fair Is Only 10 Days Away appeared first on 92 Q.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Magic Tunnel Car Wash Plan
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the board held a public hearing where they unanimously approved the site plan for a Magic Tunnel Car Wash along Three Notch Road. Magic Tunnel Car Wash is an automated car wash that uses...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
wypr.org
Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools
Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
