Maryland State

2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only

One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
Nottingham MD

Maryland ranked among 2022’s best states to live in

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has been ranked among 2022’s top 20 states to live in, according to a new report from WalletHub. With around 8.4% of Americans having moved last year, which was an historic low, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in.
Maryland SmartBuy initiative expansion announced, aims to help more homebuyers statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced the expansion of the Landmark SmartBuy initiative to help homebuyers across the state. To help manage mortgage costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt – an increase from $30,000. Through the SmartBuy 3.0 product, buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program can receive either 15% of their home purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance, whichever is lower.
Southern Maryland’s Housing Market Slows Down As Prices Continue To Rise

HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of summer approaches, the Southern Maryland housing market has shown subtle signs of slowing activity, though prices have continued to increase. Through the most recently collected data from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®, it can be observed that the inventory of...
🎡 Free Entry To The Maryland State Fair On Chick-Fil-A Day August 26

Baltimore Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants are proud to partner with the Maryland State Fair to support the Maryland Food Bank! On Chick-fil-A Day at the Fair, Friday, August 26, from 9 AM to 10 PM, every fairgoer who brings FIVE non-perishable food items to the Fair will receive FREE admission. Help us beat last year's donation of 4.5 tons of food to the Maryland Food Bank.
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank

MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
The Maryland State Fair Is Only 10 Days Away

A true sign of the last days of summer in Maryland — the state fair. The 141st annual Maryland State Fair is only 10 days away and is said to bring new attractions and lots of extra time for fun! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On […] The post The Maryland State Fair Is Only 10 Days Away appeared first on 92 Q.
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools

Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
