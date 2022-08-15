MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.

