Wisconsin State

yknot think for a change?
2d ago

Oh it will sunshine, just as soon as the midterms are over the other shoe will drop. The recently passed legislation only tempers inflation and costs for a couple months (convenient eh?).

Lisa K
2d ago

Don't worry, if the dems get their way the average American won't have energy at all, much less a bill for it

Matthew Welter
3d ago

The more government spends the worse inflation will get. Want to stop inflation shut down the government

spectrumnews1.com

Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
KENTUCKY STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
KANSAS STATE
agdaily.com

Wisconsin technical college receives $220K from governor

Northcentral Technical College has received $220,000 from Gov. Tony Evers to help improve meat processing in Wisconsin. The governor originally announced a $5 million American Rescue Plan Act to help fund the development of a Meat Talent Development Program. “Wisconsin’s livestock and meat processing industries are vital to the economic...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise

(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups

On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

What La Niña means for fall in Wisconsin:

(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?. The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.
WISCONSIN STATE

