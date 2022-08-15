Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBC Sports
LeBron's son Bronny blows Steph away with vicious poster
Bronny James’ monster throwdown during the AXE Euro Tour in Paris, France rocked the rest of the NBA world on Monday. The vicious poster dunk immediately took social media by storm and even caught the eye of reigning NBA Finals MVP, Warriors superstar Steph Curry. It isn’t difficult to...
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Settle Salary Grievance
The All-Star guard was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld from him last season.
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
Nuggets Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Trade value can be a difficult thing to gauge in the NBA. It’s a moving target; as soon as you think you know what a player will fetch, the market shifts. Sometimes, another trade leads to a fluctuation in the market. Other times, a player depreciates his own value, either with an injury or a trade demand.
Yardbarker
Report: Sixers reach deal with Ben Simmons in $20M dispute
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a settlement in the grievance the former guard filed over $20 million withheld by the club during the 2021-22 season, ESPN reported Monday. Both sides agreed to a confidentiality clause on the exact settlement, per the report. All told, the Sixers withheld...
How the Failed Donovan Mitchell Trade Negotiations Benefits Jazz
By design or error, the nixed Donovan Mitchell trade benefits Jazz Nation.
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
LeBron James contract extension makes him highest-paid NBA player
LeBron James has signed an extension with the Lakers, a two-year contract with a player option, The Times confirmed.
Scammer’s Delight: Ben Simmons & Philadelphia 76ers Reach Hefty Settlement Over $33 Million Grievance Claim
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a settlement on the grievance that he filed in April over the $20 million the team withheld in salary last season. The Sixers had withheld the salary for each game the guard didn't play before he was traded to the Nets for James Harden in February.
Jalen Rose says Sixers made a mistake making Ben Simmons a point guard
For four seasons, Ben Simmons was the point guard of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-10 man out of LSU had the skills and the vision to be a floor leader so the Sixers had him out there running their offense despite his lack of a jumper. The results were encouraging...
Yardbarker
Sixers 2022-23 schedule released: Matchups to watch and record prediction
There are plenty of matchups to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are a select few for Philadelphia 76ers fans to pay close attention to:. Opening night: October 18th, 2022 @ Boston Celtics (7:30 PM | TNT) The team has the honor of opening up the new league...
MLB Announces Punishment for Pirates IF’s Cell Phone Incident
Second baseman Rodolfo Castro accidentally took the field with a cell phone in his pocket earlier this month.
