9to5Mac
iOS 15.6.1 fixes two security vulnerabilities that were actively exploited in the wild
Apple released iOS 15.6.1 to iPhone and iPad users this afternoon. The initial release notes did not specify what exactly had changed, other than Apple saying the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”. Apple has now updated its security updates webpage with the full...
Google Executives Threaten Workers With Layoffs, Say 'There Will Be Blood On The Streets': Report
Last month, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG announced a hiring freeze due to global economic uncertainty. According to a new Business Insider report, the company doesn't seem to be rolling back the hiring freeze, and employees are jittery about the decision. Senior executives in the Google cloud sales department are telling...
A 6-year Apple veteran is alleging the company threatened to fire her after she posted a TikTok video giving technical advice to someone who lost their iPhone
An Apple employee said in a TikTok that she works for a " company that likes to talk about fruit" and gave security advice — then her manager called.
9to5Mac
Survey: Nearly half of Android users consider switching to iPhone over security and privacy concerns
A survey shows that 49% of Android users are considering switching to Apple’s iPhone due to “perceived superiority” in security and privacy. In addition, consumers reported feeling more secure using the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The survey by Beyond Identity,...
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’
Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
A Shopify employee who lost her job in its mass layoff had 25 offers on LinkedIn just 2 days later
Shopify laid off about 1,000 staff in late July after realizing the pandemic online sales bump had not been sustained.
The Verge
Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s current CEO are fighting FTC attempts to make them testify
This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed a recent filing from Amazon (you can read it in full below), showing the internet retail giant’s requests for limits on the agency’s investigation of its business practices. According to lawyers representing Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy, former CEO Jeff Bezos,...
If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics
The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
Apple Employees Are Heading Back to the Office
The company is reportedly trying to bring workers back to its Silicon Valley offices three days a week starting September 5.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 release date: Here’s when to expect the official launch
The next major update for iPhone is iOS 16 and it comes with a ton of new features and changes like Lock Screen customization, valuable updates to Messages, Mail, and Photos, the ability to use iPhone as your Mac webcam, and much more. Now that we’re nearing the end of beta testing, here’s when to expect the official iOS 16 release date.
9to5Mac
MacBook design changes enable Vietnamese production for the first time; Apple Watch too
MacBook design changes have made it practical for the machines to be assembled in Vietnam for the first time. So far, only iPads and AirPods have been made in the country. The move marks the continuation of Apple’s gradual effort to reduce its dependance on China as a manufacturing center …
The Verge
Apple employees will return to the office in September under hybrid model
Apple has informed staff that they will be expected to return to the office three days per week starting September 5th, according to internal emails viewed by The Verge. The news was first reported by Bloomberg. All employees in the Bay Area will be expected to come in on Tuesdays...
Apple Insider
Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles
Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform. The talks between Apple and Facebook reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that...
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 case clones start surfacing ahead of rumored September 7 event
In less than a month, Apple will announce its new iPhone 14 series. With the production of this iPhone in full swing, we’ll also see more and more cases on the web before its release. Now, you can take a look at some of the iPhone 14 cases Apple could introduce at its rumored September 7 event.
