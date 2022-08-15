ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slatington, PA

Northern Lehigh football countdown to kickoff: Bulldogs want another playoff run, plus 3 things to know

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Northern Lehigh coach Joe Tout has a strong group of returnees from last year's District 11 Class 2A championship and PIAA semifinalist team. Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call/TNS

The feelings are still fresh for Nick Frame and A.J. Jimenez.

The Northern Lehigh seniors remember what fun it was winning a District 11 championship and reaching the PIAA semifinals in 2021.

They also recall the hard work and teamwork it took to get to that point, and what it felt like to leave the stadium in Lehighton last November after getting beat by eventual state champion Southern Columbia.

They want to enjoy more of that success in their final season and do whatever it takes to get to the state final — which this season is at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

“[Last year’s run] definitely added a lot more confidence,” Frame said. “We still want more. We’re definitely trying to have a better season this year.

“From last year, we know we can’t take any team lightly. That could hurt us. We’ve got to go through everyone like they are the best team in the league.”

Northern Lehigh figures to be one of the Colonial-Schuylkill League’s best teams. The Bulldogs also are among the favorites in the District 11 Class A tournament. They are Class A for the first time in 2022.

But there was no resting on laurels in the offseason and no expectation of just showing up each week, making the playoffs and rolling to another district crown.

They know better.

“We’re confident, but we can’t be overconfident,” Jimenez said. “We want to make a state run, but first we’ve got to get to districts and win districts, then worry about states. To win districts, we have to win every game and make sure everyone’s heads are on right and see what happens.

“Last year, we had a tough schedule so that molded us to have a great run to districts and into states. We’re looking forward to that [schedule] again.”

Head coach Joe Tout is happy with the team’s dedication and chemistry. He’s seen it evolve since 2020, and the results speak for themselves.

There are holes left by all-staters and program record-setters. But there is talent at all positions and experience at many.

If the Bulldogs can continue that on-field chemistry, mature in certain areas (secondary) and stay healthy through a mostly Class 3A schedule, they will be talked about in Week 11 and beyond.

“One thing I can say is that as a group of kids they have bought in from last year and the year before,” Tout said. “And we’re figuring out the leadership. Nick Frame is stepping up, as are Izaiah Ramos, A.J. and Austin Smyth. As a group, we’re blessed right now.

“There were 35 kids coming in during the summer. It hasn’t always been that way. They are dedicated and that helps. I’m happy with what we have installed. Now it’s just practice, practice. Our No. 1s know what they are doing. It’s a matter of bringing along the younger guys.”

Tout and Co. hope the younger guys are brought along for a long ride deep into December.

Three things to know about the Bulldogs

1. Position changes

Frame moves from receiver to quarterback with the graduation of record-setting passer Dylan Smoyer. Jimenez moves from fullback to tailback with the graduation of Matt Frame, Nick’s brother, and Trevor Amorim. Ethan Karpowich, thanks to the depth on the offensive line (see below), moves from guard to flanker and maybe fullback.

“I feel better after [heat acclimatization] week,” Tout said. “The [offensive backfield] was the puzzle we were trying to fill in all summer. Losing those seniors, the four who started [Amorim, Smoyer, Matt Frame, Brett Misera], and losing another player [Aiden Parvel, who transferred back to Whitehall]; that was biggest one, who was going to be our flanker.

“Izaiah Ramos and A.J. will be in the backfield. Izaiah with his speed will play a little more flanker.”

Smoyer threw for a school-record 2,185 yards and 27 touchdowns. Matt Frame ran for a league-best 1,713 yards and 27 TDs. Amorim had 927 rushing yards and 16 TDs plus 53 catches for 989 yards and eight scores. Misera caught 27 passes for 494 yards and nine scores, intercepted seven passes and scored 113 points with his kicking duties.

Tout said Nick Frame gives Northern Lehigh’s offense an added dimension and more flexibility.

“He’s either the fastest or second-fastest kid on our team,” the Bulldogs coach said. “He and Ramos both tested at 4.71. [Frame] gives you speed at that position that we didn’t have last year. I envision different things to put in.

“We used to be a triple-option team out of the gun. We’ll definitely add read concepts with Nick. Since I’ve been head coach, he has as big an arm as any kid has had in our program. He reminds me a little bit of Michael Vick. He just flicks the ball. He makes that look easy.”

2. Depth up front

Jackson Van Norman (center), Lucas Farmer and Karpowich (guards) and Sam Frame, Nick and Matt’s cousin, and Jayden Krempasky (tackles) all return. It is likely that fivesome won’t line up next to another this fall.

“The word at camp is compete,” Tout said. “Right now, we’re not sure.”

Van Norman is solid at center. Farmer and junior Brody Dye, who saw action last season, are in a battle with sophomore Landon Moll at guard. Seniors Ben Reitz, Seth Adams and Isaiah Warner are battling for the two spots. Warner started as a sophomore, then moved out of the area but returned this season.

Tout is hoping the depth will allow Frame and Krempasky to only play on defense.

“Down the road it will be tough on teams if we can keep our guys fresh,” Tout said. “We’re going to rotate them [in the season opener against Catasauqua], lean on them and look to be fresh come the third and fourth quarters.”

3. Northern Lehigh’s schedule (7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 26: Catasauqua

Sept. 1: Northwestern

Sept. 10: at Pen Argyl, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: Pine Grove

Sept. 23: North Schuylkill

Sept. 30: at Salisbury

Oct. 7: Notre Dame-GP

Oct. 14: Tamaqua

Oct. 21: at Jim Thorpe

Oct. 28: at Palmerton

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

