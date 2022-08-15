Nazareth football countdown to kickoff: Blue Eagles expected to perch near the top of the EPC South

Nazareth High School practices Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Nazareth during the heat acclimatization period for the upcoming football season. Nazareth remains one of the premier programs in Lehigh Valley area high school football and will be a force again under coach Tom Falzone and a strong returning cast. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Several programs throughout the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference have competitive battles for starting quarterback as regular practice begins and the start of the season nears.

Nazareth is not one of those programs, however.

Sonny Sasso was the second-leading passer in the EPC South last year, throwing for 1,877 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. Only Emmaus’ Josiah Williams had more yards, 1,893, and he played in two more games than Sasso.

He is clearly one of the returning pieces that have the Nazareth community pumped up for the upcoming football season.

“Last year at this time he was still competing for a starting job,” Blue Eagles coach Tom Falzone said. “He has taken the reins. Obviously, the success he had in wrestling season and winning a state championship shows that he’s a proven winner. He’s tough, he’s gritty, he’s fiery. He’s perfect for the captain’s role, which he’ll have this season. He wrestled as long as he could and then when the summer came around, he was all in on football. He made that switch and he wants it and he’s ready to compete.”

Sasso is not the only reason why Nazareth figures to be in contention for its third District 11 6A title in four years.

Several other key players from last year’s 7-4 team return. Mason Kuehner, who led the EPC South with 46 receptions for 699 yards and six TDs, returns as does Nolan Lobb, who made 23 catches for 416 yards and five TDs before going down with a major injury in the fifth game of the season.

Sean Kinney, another state championship wrestler, is back on the offensive line and will be joined up front by returnees Tony Pilla and Brady Pigeon.

Defensively, Nazareth returns Kinney up front, Collin Wells at outside linebacker, and Kuehner, Lobb and Sasso return in the secondary.

“We think we have a lot of quality pieces back and we’re in good shape, but you never know in the league we play in,” said Falzone, who is 50-37 in eight previous seasons at Nazareth and 97-55 in 13 seasons overall counting his time at Catasauqua. “We say it every year that this is the best league around. Anybody can beat anybody and I’m not just saying that. It’s the truth. You think you’re OK and the next thing you know you’re 5-5. This year with the subregional potentially taking away spots from District 11 you definitely can’t afford to take any weeks off. There are no breaks.”

That said, Nazareth has become one of those elite programs that always expects to do well. The Blue Eagles haven’t missed the playoffs since going 2-8 in 2014, Falzone’s first season.

Falzone is beginning his second year as an assistant athletic director and social studies teacher at Nazareth after spending 20 years as a teacher at Whitehall.

“I love it here,” he said. “It’s an awesome place to be. I live here now and we’ve got a great administration here and great kids. My daughters graduated from here last year and they graduated second and fifth in their class and one’s headed to Lehigh and the other is going to Villanova, so they got a lot out of their education here. I enjoy teaching here and I think it’s a great community.”

A proud football program that fills the seats at Andy Leh Stadium has enhanced the community.

“We’ve got a lot of good kids here who are hard-working and smart,” Falzone said. “We’ve still got some things to figure out. We’ve got to figure out our offensive line and we’ve got a lot of guys flipping around different spots on defense. There’s some depth there and we’re working a lot of different guys in. We just hope we can get some things decided and be ready to go when the season starts.”

3 tidbits about the Blue Eagles

1. Motivating factor. Falzone said last year’s 20-19 loss to Emmaus in the District 11 6A quarterfinals was highly disappointing, but motivated the players and coaches going into the offseason. “We had a great offseason because the way last season ended really stuck with everybody,” Falzone said. “We had a district game that we felt we had won and let it slip away. It hurt that night and it hurt having to watch the rest of the playoffs, but it really motivated the kids and the coaching staff. We met maybe a week after the season ended and we were already talking about schemes and different things. We started lifting earlier than we usually do. The whole program is very driven.”

2. The most ever. Falzone said the numbers in the program are better than he’s ever had at Nazareth or his previous stop at Catasauqua. He said he has 75 kids on the varsity roster, 45 on the freshman roster, and 75 in the middle school program. “Kids want to play football in this community,” he said.

3. Coaching carousel. Falzone has kept all of his coaches but has added Jared Nosal and Jason Ruch to the varsity staff. Nosal played for Falzone at Catasauqua and will work with the linebackers and Ruch, a Northampton product, will work with the secondary and receivers.

The schedule

All game times are 7 p.m. except where noted

Scrimmage

Aug. 20: at Pocono Mountain West, 9 a.m.

Regular season

8/26: at Dieruff*

9/2: Parkland

9/9: Bethlehem Catholic

9/17: at Freedom

9/23: Liberty

9/30: East Stroudsburg North*

10/8: at Allentown Central Catholic

10/14: Emmaus

10/21: at Whitehall

10/28: at Easton

*Cross-division games against EPC North members.

