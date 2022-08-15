ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
vegas24seven.com

Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare

Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
news3lv.com

Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Restaurant Week provided more than 635K in meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three Square Food Bank provided 625,848 meals to the 364,00 food insecure valley residents thanks to Las Vegas Restaurant Week. With the help of Southern Nevada's culinary community, residents, and visitors, the food bank was able to welcome record-breaking numbers in total participants and meals.
news3lv.com

Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
news3lv.com

YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts officially opens Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Southern California donut shop has made its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts opened its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada and its...
businesspress.vegas

Cookbook author remodels her Summerlin home into sweet space

The transformatin of author Julie Hession’s Canyon Fairways home is as sweet as her culinary creations. Hession, a cookbook author, entrepreneur and successful restauranteur, mixed elements of contemporary, traditional and Mediterranean design to create a sophisticated, timeless interior. Located in the exclusive guard-gated Summerlin community, 9500 Tournament Canyon Drive...
TheStreet

A Very Popular Band Is Returning to Las Vegas

There's no shortage of things to see in Las Vegas, whether you love to gamble, can't get enough of buffets, or enjoy seeing exclusive performances especially created for the glitzy vibe of Sin City. But as much fun as those things are to do, anything gets old when you've done...
