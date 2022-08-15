Read full article on original website
KREM
Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
inlander.com
Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures
Some readers may wonder why chef-owner Chad White gets so much local press. The answer: The innovative restaurateur always has one more thing up his sleeve. A little over five months since closing his High Tide Lobster Bar inside the Wonder Building (835 N. Post St.), White filled the spot with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP, which means "one more" in Spanish.
KXLY
Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark
We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
Take your dogs to cool off at Paws in the Pool!
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — August 28 marks the official dog day of the summer. With temperatures forecasted in the high-90s on Sunday, it will be a great time to take your furry friend and cool off somewhere. Lucky for you, Paws in the Pool is happening at the Valley...
Spokane County aquatic centers closing Sunday
SPOKANE CO., Wash. – Spokane County aquatic7 centers will close for the season on Sunday. The Northside and Southside facilities will close at 5:30 p.m. that day. Tickets for both facilities are still available for this weekend and can be purchased online. Session times for each day run from...
KHQ Right Now
You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight
If you've never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA's space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse. Your best...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Inspiring and annoying marks the past week
When I’m asked what kind of a column I write, I’ve said for decades it’s about whatever amuses, annoys or inspires me in any given week. I’m grateful for all of the people in our communities who continue to inspire and do good deeds quietly. When life feels heavy and hard, it's the best time to look around and realize there’s light and goodness. It’s the best antidote for all that ails us.
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
Sandpoint Reader
Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods
Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
One sustains heat exposure injury in northeast Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash.— One person sustained a heat exposure injury from a house fire in northeast Spokane. Crews from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire call near East Nebraska and North Lidgerwood. Crews arriving on the scene saw a single-story home with a significant fire near the back of the home. Crews attacked the fire inside the home to quickly stop the fire from progressing.
Backpacks for Kids distribution starts Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local students will be getting backpacks filled with school supplies just before the start of the new school year. The Salvation Army of Spokane holds an annual fundraiser called “Backpacks for Kids.” For the last 13 years, they have raised money to buy supplies and send kids in grades K-12 back to school with everything they need.
Native American comfort food restaurant ‘Indigenous Eats’ opens Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A restaurant serving Native American comfort food opens Monday in Spokane. Indigenous Eats will open to the community with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15. Owner Jenny Slagle hopes to blend the traditional with contemporary when it comes to native food and culture. Slagle is part of the Yakama Nation and says the...
KING-5
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
KXLY
Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert come to Spokane December 13
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena announced that the metal band Five Finger Death Punch and country rock singer Brantley Gilbert will perform in the Lilac City on December 13. Five Finger Death Punch is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The band has amassed over 7.6 billion streams, 3 billion video views, and has sold over...
nspiremagazine.com
A Contemporary Farmhouse With Rustic Flair
This custom home is a unique blend of quality and character. With over 7,100 square feet of living space on a nearly one-acre lot overlooking the 15th fairway of the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, this two-level home has plenty of room for activities, both indoor and out. After...
spokanepublicradio.org
After losing town doctor, Fairfield, surrounding communities are being served by a mobile clinic
A critical shortage of primary care doctors in Washington and Idaho is especially felt in Fairfield, a farming town about 40 minutes south of Spokane. Neither Fairfield, or any of the surrounding rural communities, has a permanent doctor. Fairfield Mayor Jamie Paden says that’s led to delayed care, or even...
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
