Spokane, WA

KREM

Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Chad White's Uno Más Taco Shop opens in the Wonder Building; plus, more openings and closures

Some readers may wonder why chef-owner Chad White gets so much local press. The answer: The innovative restaurateur always has one more thing up his sleeve. A little over five months since closing his High Tide Lobster Bar inside the Wonder Building (835 N. Post St.), White filled the spot with UNO MÁS TACO SHOP, which means "one more" in Spanish.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark

We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight

If you've never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA's space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse. Your best...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Inspiring and annoying marks the past week

When I’m asked what kind of a column I write, I’ve said for decades it’s about whatever amuses, annoys or inspires me in any given week. I’m grateful for all of the people in our communities who continue to inspire and do good deeds quietly. When life feels heavy and hard, it's the best time to look around and realize there’s light and goodness. It’s the best antidote for all that ails us.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on August 7. Deputies say McCollum has a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods

Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One sustains heat exposure injury in northeast Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash.— One person sustained a heat exposure injury from a house fire in northeast Spokane. Crews from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire call near East Nebraska and North Lidgerwood. Crews arriving on the scene saw a single-story home with a significant fire near the back of the home. Crews attacked the fire inside the home to quickly stop the fire from progressing.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Backpacks for Kids distribution starts Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local students will be getting backpacks filled with school supplies just before the start of the new school year. The Salvation Army of Spokane holds an annual fundraiser called “Backpacks for Kids.” For the last 13 years, they have raised money to buy supplies and send kids in grades K-12 back to school with everything they need.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flames burn through abandoned trailer on I-90

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.– Flames took over an abandoned trailer on I-90 early Wednesday between Cheney and Sprague. Troopers were at the scene to extinguish the flames. The right lane and shoulder of I-90 eastbound were blocked. This is an ongoing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
CHENEY, WA
nspiremagazine.com

A Contemporary Farmhouse With Rustic Flair

This custom home is a unique blend of quality and character. With over 7,100 square feet of living space on a nearly one-acre lot overlooking the 15th fairway of the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, this two-level home has plenty of room for activities, both indoor and out. After...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

