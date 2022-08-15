Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
CBS News
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/18/2022
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says the morning will be dry and sunny. Storms will develop in the afternoon, around 3 p.m., and may last into the evening.
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect
Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Was Hit By A Round Of Sneaky Thunderstorms Yesterday & More Are Coming
A mass of dark rain clouds swept into Ontario's weather forecast on Tuesday evening, and they were certainly not messing around. According to The Weather Network, the unstable air mass resulted from a pattern of "lake-breeze boundaries," which brought a whopping 75 millimetres of rain to some regions. The sudden...
Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland
Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.Heavy downpours of rain and hail.Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/gOCAAIJw8F— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said.“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”The forecaster added not all areas would be affected due to the...
Scotland under thunderstorm warning as heavy rain expected on Tuesday
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Scotland on Tuesday, following a similar warning for thunderstorms on Monday.The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain for southern and eastern ScotlandTuesday 00:00 - 10:00Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YWKq6zeBOV— Met Office (@metoffice) August 15, 2022Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.The news comes as a thunderstorm warning covered most of Scotland on Monday, with the Met Office saying a “large” storm was moving north east in...
