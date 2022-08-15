ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
1390 Granite City Sports

Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
WWL-AMFM

Expect downpours and street flooding

Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
CBS New York

Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect

Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
The Independent

Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland

Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.Heavy downpours of rain and hail.Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/gOCAAIJw8F— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said.“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”The forecaster added not all areas would be affected due to the...
The Independent

Scotland under thunderstorm warning as heavy rain expected on Tuesday

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Scotland on Tuesday, following a similar warning  for thunderstorms on Monday.The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain for southern and eastern ScotlandTuesday 00:00 - 10:00Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YWKq6zeBOV— Met Office (@metoffice) August 15, 2022Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.The news comes as a thunderstorm warning covered most of Scotland on Monday, with the Met Office saying a “large” storm was moving north east in...
