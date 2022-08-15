ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Hill, PA

99-year-old woman 'absolutely ecstatic' to meet her 100th great-grandchild

By Will Ganss & Yi-Jin Yu, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PmAh_0hIL5J0800
ABC News

NEW YORK — A 99-year-old Pennsylvania woman got to meet her 100th great-grandchild in person earlier this month.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime event for Marguerite "Peg" Koller -- also known as "grandmom" to Christine Stokes Balster and her husband Patrick Balster -- who was "absolutely ecstatic" to greet baby Koller William Balster after his birth on Aug. 4.

"We went to grandmom's, introduced her to Koller, who was named after that family name," Stokes Balster, of Lafayette Hill, told "Good Morning America." "...She was absolutely ecstatic. Limited words for sure. She was just so happy and felt so blessed and lucky to be holding him."

"You could feel the emotion and the gratitude and [she] just felt blessed again that she got to hold yet another great-grandbaby, and this one named after my grandfather," the mom of two added.

In total, the 99-year-old matriarch has 11 children, 56 grandchildren and 100 great-grandkids. Koller was lucky number 100 and arrived a week after his due date, weighing in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

"It was a race to 100," Stokes Balster explained. "My cousin Colleen and I were just a day apart [for] our due dates, and she had the 99th great-grandchild, who is absolutely healthy and beautiful. So you know, just grateful, blessed to have another few babies joining this great family."

Koller is the second child for Stokes Balster and her husband, who are also parents to Griffin David Balster, 22 months. Griffin David was named after his uncle, Stokes Balster's late brother David Stokes, who died of brain cancer in 1990.

The Balsters said they wanted another name that was just as meaningful for their second son.

"We wanted to do like a name that was equally significant," Patrick Balster told "GMA." "I've always loved the name Cole. And Chris one day was like, 'Hey, how about Koller? This could be baby number 100 for great-grandmom.' We thought about Koller and we went for Koller William ... William Koller was her grandfather's name [Peg Koller's late husband, who died in 2008]. And then 'William' is also on my side of the family, I'm fourth-generation William, middle name. So we're like, it just made sense. It felt good."

The couple kept their baby's name a secret until after he was born.

"I think each one of my mom's siblings -- she's one of 11 -- just felt that it was such an honor to my late grandfather and the family name," Stokes Balster said. "[It was] so much love, so much support immediately once we revealed what his name was, and even more special that he was the 100th great-grandchild. So the timing was just right."

Peg Koller will turn 100 this November and the Balsters are looking forward to spending more time with their family matriarch. They say among the "secrets" to her longevity is working out twice a day and the love and support of their family.

"Faith and family really get her going," Stokes Balster said. "She is present no matter what is going on and however old she is. I mean she never misses a graduation, a baptism, a wedding, a book moment at grade school. Whatever it is, she's always there."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Fire destroys resort that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

The hotel that served as inspiration for the hit film “Dirty Dancing,” was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening. Grossinger’s resort in the Catskills of New York was popular after World War II, drawing hundreds of thousands of guests a year to its 27-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, a nightclub and two kosher kitchens that served a predominantly Jewish clientele in a 1,500-seat dining room, The Associated Press reported.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette Hill, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
SheKnows

A Mom is Refusing to Punish Her Daughter After a Rude Comment to Grandma & Reddit is Completely Divided

Reddit is officially divided after a mom shared her experience with her daughter, her mother-in-law and a very snarky remark. The mom in question took to “AITA” forum to break down the situation, starting out by explaining that her mother-in-law has a husband who the family dislikes. “He works in an immoral industry and admits he will do anything for money,” she explained. “He is very pompous/competitive and likes to take digs about everyone’s financial situations. He was a lazy parent to his own children and a cold and jealous stepfather to his stepchildren. Really MIL is the only person who...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Grandchild#Gri
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after sharing her reaction to toddler getting red paint on walls and floor

A mother has sparked a debate after revealing her calm reaction to her toddler getting red paint all over their home’s floorboards and wall.On TikTok, 25-year-old mother Indy Clinton frequently posts videos about her toddler, Navy, and some of her parenting techniques.In a recent clip, Clinton filmed her child standing in the living room, as he was holding a bottle of red paint, which had also spilled all over his grey sweater and sweatpants. The mother then pointed out how Navy got paint all over a white door and wooden floorboard.Clinton could be heard in the background talking to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dailyphew.com

The Construction Of A Yard For A Rescue Dog Who Has Never Had One Surprises Him

Bentley, a lovely hound who had previously lived in 4 homes, was adopted by KaTarra Taylor, a resident of Colorado Springs (United States). Although the dog has anxiety and has certain health issues, KaTarra did not let this stand in the way of her belief that Bentley deserved to be really happy. The dog, who has never had his own yard, reacts so lovingly when his parents give him one.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Longevity
purewow.com

Charles Spencer Shares Rare Footage of Grandmother (Who Looks Like Princess Diana)

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, just shared another glimpse of their grandmother, Cynthia Spencer. Today, Charles posted a never-before-seen video on Instagram in honor of Cynthia’s heavenly birthday. The clip featured portraits, sketches and memorabilia that belonged to his late grandma, who looked identical to Princess Diana. In...
WORLD
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo

"I'm not sure what's bigger, my boobs or my belly," the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Video of Tortoise 'Having His Way' With an Old Shoe Is Absolutely Hilarious

We can learn so much from our pets. They're fun-loving, resourceful, and they never take life too seriously--just look at Tommy the tortoise! This silly guy is gaining TikTok fame for a special...encounter he had in the backyard, and social media is living for it. Well--we can see why!. We...
ANIMALS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy