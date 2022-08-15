ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC woman dies after tree falls on apartment complex pool

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — One woman died and another required hospitalization after a large tree fell onto an apartment complex pool on Monday.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. EDT at a private pool at the River Terrace Apartments, WABC-TV reported.

A 59-year-old woman, who was swimming when the tree fell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 72-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition late Monday, the TV station reported.

Neither woman has been identified publicly.

Meanwhile, the New York City Parks Department confirmed to WABC that the tree is not under its jurisdiction.

According to WNBC-TV, Monday’s pool death came one day after a man was critically injured when a tree limb fell on him at a Brooklyn park.

©2022 Cox Media Group

