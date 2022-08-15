The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

