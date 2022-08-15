ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

pepperbough.com

Club Rush gets CHS students excited for extracurricular activities

Colton, CA—On August 18, 26 of Colton High’s clubs and athletic teams lined up along DC lane during both lunches to participate in the annual Club Rush, sharing information about their organizations and soliciting participation from curious students. While a lot of the organizations, like Eco-Friendly Friends, Video...
COLTON, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!

The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)

One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held during the evening on Saturday.

Sources: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 224 North 7th Avenue. Come on inside to enjoy delicious 50 cents tacos and...
BARSTOW, CA
Fontana Herald News

Young boy whose family was victimized by crime receives birthday bicycle from Fontana P.D.

A young boy's family was the victim of a crime, but he was still able to celebrate a happy birthday thanks to generous donations from police personnel and businesses. Last week, seven-year-old David and his mother were at a local park for swimming lessons when their vehicle was broken into, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 18.
redlandscommunitynews.com

Helping yards survive the heat

It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA
foxla.com

Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job

PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Grist

Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development

Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
