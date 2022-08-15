Read full article on original website
pepperbough.com
Club Rush gets CHS students excited for extracurricular activities
Colton, CA—On August 18, 26 of Colton High’s clubs and athletic teams lined up along DC lane during both lunches to participate in the annual Club Rush, sharing information about their organizations and soliciting participation from curious students. While a lot of the organizations, like Eco-Friendly Friends, Video...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!
The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)
One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Victorville school district under fire for allegedly discriminating against Black students
A Victorville school district is being accused of discrimination after allegedly disciplining Black students more harshly than white students. An investigation of the 2018-2019 school year found that the Victor Valley Union High School District was more than three times more likely to cite Black students compared to their white peers. A program called “Clean […]
Fontana Herald News
Carnival will offer free school supplies and food on Aug. 19 in Fontana
A free back-to-school carnival will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Fontana. The Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Michael D’Arcy Elementary School, 11645 Elm Avenue. The event is coordinated by For the Love of Kicks, a local nonprofit group led by Weslee...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held during the evening on Saturday.
Sources: Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department and Billie’s Kitchen presents Tacos With Cops being held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at 224 North 7th Avenue. Come on inside to enjoy delicious 50 cents tacos and...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Fontana Herald News
Young boy whose family was victimized by crime receives birthday bicycle from Fontana P.D.
A young boy's family was the victim of a crime, but he was still able to celebrate a happy birthday thanks to generous donations from police personnel and businesses. Last week, seven-year-old David and his mother were at a local park for swimming lessons when their vehicle was broken into, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 18.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Helping yards survive the heat
It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
SoCal on Saturday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms in mountains and deserts
Southern California on Saturday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market update
Rancho Cucamonga, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Rancho Cucamonga, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
