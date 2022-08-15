Read full article on original website
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Peach Cider, Brews & Tunes, and Wine Sampling
Tacoma’s Incline Cider House is celebrating August with peach cider. Incline is pairing its white peach cider alongside other ciders and slushee-style cocktails. The cider takeover will last Aug. 19-21. Learn more here. Tuesday Brews & Tunes. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and a beer garden every Tuesday evening...
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Blues, and Aloha Shirts
Reggae on the Way is coming to LeMay — America’s Car Museum in Tacoma. There will be two days of performances from reggae artists, as well as food and vendors, from Aug. 20-21. Learn more about Reggae on the Way 2022 and buy tickets here. Blues at The...
KING-5
Are you a tattoo fanatic? Gear up for the Seattle Tattoo Expo this weekend
SEATTLE — Calling all tattoo enthusiasts! If you'd like to add a new piece of art to your permanent collection, this weekend is for you. The Seattle Tattoo Expo is making a comeback this Friday-Sunday after being paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the agenda are...
southsoundmag.com
Port of Olympia Invites Community to Vote on Legacy Project
Thurston County community members are being invited to have a say on a legacy project celebrating the Port of Olympia’s centennial birthday. The project is memorializing the Port’s first 100 years of supporting South Puget Sound jobs and families, a press release said. The public will be able...
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
WWEEK
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
KOMO News
Tacoma animal shelter at capacity, set to host clear the shelter event
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently caring for over 700 animals. To boost adoptions and clear up space, the shelter is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, and small pets during the nationwide campaign to “Clear The Shelters” in partnership with NBC Universal and Telemundo.
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
southsoundmag.com
Blueberry Season Officially Arrives in Washington
While the unusually cold and wet weather this summer has given it a late start, blueberry season has officially arrived in Washington. Surprisingly, this year’s yield is expected to be enormous: the Washington Blueberry Commission is predicting the harvest will be record-breaking. “We are looking at the biggest blueberry...
seattlerefined.com
Geek's Guide to Emerald City Comic Con 2022 in Seattle
Emerald City Comic Con is back this weekend at the Washington State Convention Center. The largest pop culture celebration in the Pacific Northwest brings fans, celebrity guests, comic book creators and cosplayers to Seattle. It’s four days of pure fun for fans of comic books, gaming and sci-fi. ECCC welcomes all levels of fandom.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
