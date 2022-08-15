Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Suspect facing murder charge in deadly Brooklyn playground shooting
Dinikue Grant, 19, is charged with murder and weapons possession in the death of 20-year-old Daquan Trantham at St. Andrews Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Video shows broad-daylight shootout on NYC street
Video shows one of them open fire from behind a car on 130th Street at someone on a Citi Bike, who also displayed a gun and returned fire.
Two men killed when ATV collides with truck in Queens: NYPD
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Two men riding an ATV were killed in a collision with a truck early Friday in Long Island City, according to authorities. The ATV crashed into the side of the truck near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue around 1:40 a.m., officials said. First responders pronounced one of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
Suspects in custody in cab driver’s fatal Queens beating: NYPD
UPDATE: Police arrested three suspects in the death of a New York City taxi driver on Thursday, as the search for two other suspects continued. Read more here. QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects were arrested in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Edgemere, authorities said Thursday morning. Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas […]
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
queenoftheclick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
Man accused of dragging officer during Long Islan traffic stop arrested
When an officer asked for his license and registration, he allegedly sped off, hitting the officer's foot and hand before dragging him down the street.
Woman accused in ‘I hate Mexicans’ subway attack in Brooklyn charged: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, […]
1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man wanted for screwdriver assault
The NYPD is currently searching for a man who assaulted a 46-year-old man with a screwdriver at a Shell gas station in Brooklyn.
Long Island family seeks $20M after confrontation by NYPD officer with gun
A family on Long Island is seeking $20 million in damages after a confrontation with an NYPD officer at their home that they say was racially motivated.
NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males
Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend
OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets. “It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going […]
Uber driver lauded for helping tenant escape Bed-Stuy building fire
NEW YORK -- An Uber driver is being called a hero after helping people escape a building fire, all while his passenger waited in the car.It was a split-second decision, driver Fritz Sam said, to stop his cab and run into a burning brownstone at 489 Classon Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn."When I thought that there might me someone inside that building, there was something in me that couldn't hold back and I just had to go inside," Sam told CBS2's Thalia Perez on Thursday.Jemma Wei said she was Sam's passenger and was headed to LaGuardia Airport to...
Trial set in October for alleged suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, turned herself in at the 10th Precinct and was charged with manslaughter.
46-year-old man shot several times in Brooklyn; police searching for gunman
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 46-year-old man several times in Brooklyn Monday night.
Brother of assault victim voices motive concerns after police arrest suspect
Police have made an arrest in an assault that took place outside Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx.
Comments / 3