ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Two men killed when ATV collides with truck in Queens: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Two men riding an ATV were killed in a collision with a truck early Friday in Long Island City, according to authorities. The ATV crashed into the side of the truck near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue around 1:40 a.m., officials said. First responders pronounced one of the […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Suspects in custody in cab driver’s fatal Queens beating: NYPD

UPDATE: Police arrested three suspects in the death of a New York City taxi driver on Thursday, as the search for two other suspects continued. Read more here. QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects were arrested in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Edgemere, authorities said Thursday morning. Police arrested Austin Amos and Nickolas […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nail Salon#Crown Heights#Violent Crime#St John S Place#Ems
PIX11

Man allegedly pepper sprays kids in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said. The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia. He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopWired

NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets. “It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Uber driver lauded for helping tenant escape Bed-Stuy building fire

NEW YORK -- An Uber driver is being called a hero after helping people escape a building fire, all while his passenger waited in the car.It was a split-second decision, driver Fritz Sam said, to stop his cab and run into a burning brownstone at 489 Classon Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn."When I thought that there might me someone inside that building, there was something in me that couldn't hold back and I just had to go inside," Sam told CBS2's Thalia Perez on Thursday.Jemma Wei said she was Sam's passenger and was headed to LaGuardia Airport to...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy