NEW YORK -- An Uber driver is being called a hero after helping people escape a building fire, all while his passenger waited in the car.It was a split-second decision, driver Fritz Sam said, to stop his cab and run into a burning brownstone at 489 Classon Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn."When I thought that there might me someone inside that building, there was something in me that couldn't hold back and I just had to go inside," Sam told CBS2's Thalia Perez on Thursday.Jemma Wei said she was Sam's passenger and was headed to LaGuardia Airport to...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO