Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Wave 3

Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of Floyd and Jacob Streets could soon be home to a new apartment complex. It’s a 97-family apartment complex with the goal of providing affordable housing to people in the area....
wvih.com

Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays

Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
styleblueprint.com

A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel

In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
leoweekly.com

Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
WLKY.com

Popular Louisville food truck files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — The owners of a popular Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy last week,according to Louisville Business First. The Celtic Pig LLC, which operates a food truck by the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with the U.S. District Court of Western District of Kentucky on Aug. 11. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night that left a man dead. LMPD's First Division responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of W Main Street. When police arrived on the scene,...
