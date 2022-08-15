Read full article on original website
These Twins are throwing harder than ever
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s Twins pitching staff anymore. When baseball’s velocity revolution first took hold around the Majors, Minnesota was largely...
Energetic Twins turn it on with 16-hit attack
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are just trying to do the little things right now to get back to the team they know they can be when playing at their best. They’ve now done that for two games, and on Tuesday night against the Royals, all those little things added up to big things.
Red-hot Carpenter lifts Tigers over Guardians
CLEVELAND -- Kerry Carpenter can remember the game where his revamped swing locked in after a slow opening month. It was a road game against the Guardians’ Double-A affiliate. “The last day of our series in Akron in May,” Carpenter recalled a couple of months ago. “That was the...
Fortes (2 HRs) completes pair of catchers who crush
MIAMI -- Before the Marlins’ 4-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday night at loanDepot park, rookie catcher Nick Fortes asked veteran Jacob Stallings how he would call Edward Cabrera’s start. Stallings had just caught Sandy Alcantara, who has similar stuff to Cabrera, so the pair went through the lineup and game-planned.
Padres' offense remains very Manny-heavy
MIAMI -- With the Padres at risk of losing a second consecutive game via shutout, there was a lot on the line when Miami-area native Manny Machado stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning vs. the Marlins. San Diego had loaded the bases for the second...
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Guardians fall after controversial play at the plate
CLEVELAND -- The frustration was palpable throughout the Guardians’ clubhouse after their 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. A team that entered the year with little to no expectation of being within reach of the postseason was sitting in the middle of August with a 2-game lead in the AL Central entering the day. But after allowing an uncharacteristic three-run first inning due to a controversial replay review, the Guardians fell to just 1 game ahead of the Twins.
Abrams' first Nats hit comes at key moment
WASHINGTON -- CJ Abrams had come up empty in his first eight at-bats with the Nationals. An adjustment period was to be expected for the 21-year-old shortstop who was traded two weeks ago and had been in Triple-A until Sunday. Yet when Abrams came to the plate with two outs...
Freeland bounces back, but Rox's situation 'a tough pill to swallow'
ST. LOUIS -- Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland executed his pitches reasonably well on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium, but he left his start with the Cardinals in front. Maybe Freeland's six solid innings in a rebound from a poor start against the same club last week is a building block to something better -- and better he must be as the five-year, $64.5 million contract he signed this year continues. But future aspirations aren't enough to cover for the struggles that are happening now.
'Surreal moment': Langeliers stars in full-circle debut
ARLINGTON -- Shea Langeliers spent many of his childhood years going to Rangers games, hearing the club’s iconic “It’s baseball time in Texas” announcement from the stands each time. He remembers cheering on players like Elvis Andrus, Michael Young and Adrían Béltre during the team’s back-to-back...
Orioles keep proving they're no pretenders
TORONTO -- Minutes ahead of Monday night’s series opener between the Orioles and Blue Jays, the Rogers Centre DJ blasted “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters -- a classic, but one that doesn’t make the usual rotation at the ballpark. • Box score. It could have been...
Holmes placed on IL with lower back spasm
NEW YORK -- During his postgame press conference after the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Rays, Aaron Boone made an ominous remark about a roster move coming down the pike. “We have an injury that we’ll announce here in a little bit,” the manager said. No such injury...
'We're a playoff team': Blue Jays unshaken by skid
TORONTO -- When it rains, it pours. And this time, the Blue Jays can’t close the roof. Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Orioles continued an untimely, uninspiring stretch of play where the Blue Jays haven’t looked nearly as strong as the sum of their parts. Just like a similar slump earlier this season, a star-studded roster needs more than just one or two stars performing at a time.
Talk about a WILD pitch! Ball goes off wall, between ump's legs
In baseball, sometimes being lucky is better than being skilled. Just ask Mets catcher Michael Perez. In Tuesday’s game against the Braves in Atlanta, Perez showcased that combination in the third inning on a wild play that resulted in an out. Right-handed reliever R.J. Alvarez, who came in after Taijuan Walker exited the game due to injury, lost control of a pitch, sending it over the head of batter Dansby Swanson.
Verlander strong, but Astros undone by another rally
CHICAGO -- The much-anticipated showdown between American League Cy Young contenders Justin Verlander of the Astros and Dylan Cease of the White Sox didn’t quite live up to its hype, though Verlander was plenty good enough for Houston on Tuesday night. The 39-year-old brushed off a rocky second inning...
Do you even lift? Mookie has fun at Adames' expense
For a long moment on Tuesday, the home faithful at American Family Field thought that Willy Adames had given the Brewers a late lead over the Dodgers. Based on his reaction, Adames believed he had, too. Unfortunately for both parties, the long fly ball Adames hit was caught,...
Kimbrel after blown save: 'It's time for me to turn it around'
MILWAUKEE – Craig Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of all time, ranking seventh in career saves with 392. But his first season with the Dodgers has been anything but smooth. Kimbrel came into Tuesday’s game having not recorded a clean inning since July 13, 11 appearances...
Another missed opportunity after Greinke exits
MINNEAPOLIS -- The matchup between veteran right-handers Zack Greinke and Sonny Gray left hitters mostly puzzled and unable to mount much pressure early on in Tuesday night’s game. The Royals struggled to track Gray’s movement. Greinke was locating his pitches for a second straight outing and he had allowed...
Here's the Cubs' new Top 30 Prospects list
CHICAGO – The last couple of seasons have been trying for Cubs fans, who have watched a series of stars and core players head to other teams via blockbuster trades. What cannot be denied is that Chicago’s farm system has been greatly enhanced in the process. Over the...
Keller moves to bullpen to 'take a look' at new role
MINNEAPOLIS -- With 11 rookies on the roster, and as many as seven in the lineup on a given day, the Royals are clearly getting a look at what their roster might look like in the future. Manager Mike Matheny announced Tuesday that the look will include former Opening Day...
