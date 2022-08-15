Read full article on original website
WTHI
Casey-Westfield football looking for playoff run this season
The Casey-Westfield football team is coming off a 6-4 season and a playoff appearance. The Warriors want more this season. The seven seniors want a to win a home playoff game for the first time since 2014.
WTHI
TH South football ready for state ranked Gibson Southern
No Indiana High School football team in the Wabash Valley faces a tougher opener Friday than Terre Haute South. The Braves open with defending 3A state champs Gibson Southern, who's ranked third in the state this year.
WTHI
TH North-Northview set for football showdown
This Friday Northview will host Terre Haute North in both teams season opener. Last year the Knights beat the Patriots 48-28, it was their largest margin over victory ever over THN. The Patriots will be looking for payback this season, while the Knights will be trying to beat the Patriots back to back years for the very first time.
insidethehall.com
A look at what IU basketball is paying for each of its non-conference “guarantee” games
“Guarantee” games are a staple of college basketball. Also known as “buy games,” power conference schools pay schools from the mid or low-major level for a home game with no return game as part of the agreement. For the power conference school, it’s an opportunity to fill...
MyWabashValley.com
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
WTHI
Annual benefit car show set for this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant Church is set to host the third annual 'Do a Wheelie' Fundraiser Car Show' this weekend. You can grab some food, check out the cars, and walk away with a basket of goodies from the silent auction. Proceeds go to CASA of Wabash...
WTHI
"We used to just have a wide open door" North Vermillion High School adds enhanced security measures to protect students
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - One school in the Wabash Valley has started implementing additional safety measures to start the year. It's part of a 3-year plan to renovate the building. The entryways at North Vermillion High School are more secure than ever. But, one resource officer is going beyond the...
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
midwestliving.com
The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them
A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
WTHI
Maple Creek Energy Facility
New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon. A new multi-million dollar project could soon be coming to Sullivan County soon. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission met and voted on the Maple Creek Energy facility. The multi-million dollar investment includes hundreds of job opportunities for locals.
WTHI
THN Northview
The Terre Haute North girls soccer team beat Northview 7-0. The Lady Patriots are now 2-0 on…
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
WTHI
Two Terre Haute businesses honored for longevity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier leaders are honoring long-serving businesses in Indiana. The governor and secretary of commerce awarded 47 companies with Century or Half-Century Awards. There are "two" half-century award honorees in Terre Haute. Glidden Furniture has been in operation for 52 years, and Happiness Bag is celebrating...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
WTHI
CANDLES launches up new exhibit honoring late founder Eva Kor
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum has unveiled a new exhibit panel highlighting Eva Kor's activism. The vinyl panel has photos of Eva's various activities throughout the years. It also includes four artifacts. Eva was a Holocaust survivor. She ended up in Terre Haute and founded the...
WTHI
One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
