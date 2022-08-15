ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

TH North-Northview set for football showdown

This Friday Northview will host Terre Haute North in both teams season opener. Last year the Knights beat the Patriots 48-28, it was their largest margin over victory ever over THN. The Patriots will be looking for payback this season, while the Knights will be trying to beat the Patriots back to back years for the very first time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
103GBF

Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
WTHI

Annual benefit car show set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant Church is set to host the third annual 'Do a Wheelie' Fundraiser Car Show' this weekend. You can grab some food, check out the cars, and walk away with a basket of goodies from the silent auction. Proceeds go to CASA of Wabash...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
midwestliving.com

The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them

A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Maple Creek Energy Facility

New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon. A new multi-million dollar project could soon be coming to Sullivan County soon. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission met and voted on the Maple Creek Energy facility. The multi-million dollar investment includes hundreds of job opportunities for locals.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

THN Northview

The Terre Haute North girls soccer team beat Northview 7-0. The Lady Patriots are now 2-0 on…
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses to host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
visitvincennes.org

5 Hidden Jems in Knox County

Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two Terre Haute businesses honored for longevity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier leaders are honoring long-serving businesses in Indiana. The governor and secretary of commerce awarded 47 companies with Century or Half-Century Awards. There are "two" half-century award honorees in Terre Haute. Glidden Furniture has been in operation for 52 years, and Happiness Bag is celebrating...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation

A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

CANDLES launches up new exhibit honoring late founder Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The CANDLES Holocaust Museum has unveiled a new exhibit panel highlighting Eva Kor's activism. The vinyl panel has photos of Eva's various activities throughout the years. It also includes four artifacts. Eva was a Holocaust survivor. She ended up in Terre Haute and founded the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One local church opens major facility expansion - check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One local church is opening a major facility expansion! It's all in an effort to serve more people in the community!. Terre Haute First Baptist Church had a ribbon cutting for its new family life center on Sunday. This comes after years of envisioning a home with more space to reach more people.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

