Linton, IN

WTHI

TH North-Northview set for football showdown

This Friday Northview will host Terre Haute North in both teams season opener. Last year the Knights beat the Patriots 48-28, it was their largest margin over victory ever over THN. The Patriots will be looking for payback this season, while the Knights will be trying to beat the Patriots back to back years for the very first time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Linton, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
Linton, IN
Education
City
Linton, IN
Linton, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN
WTHI

Maple Creek Energy Facility

New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon. A new multi-million dollar project could soon be coming to Sullivan County soon. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission met and voted on the Maple Creek Energy facility. The multi-million dollar investment includes hundreds of job opportunities for locals.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies

A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
VINCENNES, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHI

Two Terre Haute businesses honored for longevity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier leaders are honoring long-serving businesses in Indiana. The governor and secretary of commerce awarded 47 companies with Century or Half-Century Awards. There are "two" half-century award honorees in Terre Haute. Glidden Furniture has been in operation for 52 years, and Happiness Bag is celebrating...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation

A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitvincennes.org

5 Hidden Jems in Knox County

Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local teacher picks up statewide honors

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is being honored for her contributions to her community. Leigh Anne Eck is a sixth-grade English teacher at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Vincennes. Eck was selected as this year's Indiana Rural Teacher of the Year. The award is presented by...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Annual benefit car show set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant Church is set to host the third annual 'Do a Wheelie' Fundraiser Car Show' this weekend. You can grab some food, check out the cars, and walk away with a basket of goodies from the silent auction. Proceeds go to CASA of Wabash...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

