WTHI
Casey-Westfield football looking for playoff run this season
The Casey-Westfield football team is coming off a 6-4 season and a playoff appearance. The Warriors want more this season. The seven seniors want a to win a home playoff game for the first time since 2014.
WTHI
TH South football ready for state ranked Gibson Southern
No Indiana High School football team in the Wabash Valley faces a tougher opener Friday than Terre Haute South. The Braves open with defending 3A state champs Gibson Southern, who's ranked third in the state this year.
WTHI
TH North-Northview set for football showdown
This Friday Northview will host Terre Haute North in both teams season opener. Last year the Knights beat the Patriots 48-28, it was their largest margin over victory ever over THN. The Patriots will be looking for payback this season, while the Knights will be trying to beat the Patriots back to back years for the very first time.
WTHI
Sycamore soccer picked second in MVC, three players honored
The Indiana State women's soccer team was picked second in the MVC preseason poll. Valpo was picked to win the league. Sycamore players CeCe Wahlberg, Maddie Alexander and Kloe Pettigrew were all named to the MVC preseason team.
WTHI
Sycamore football wraps up fall camp, eyes on season opener now
On Monday the Indiana State football team wrapped up their fall camp. Head Coach Curt Mallory has said one of the big things he used camp for was to get a better look at his roster and what players could help the Sycamores down the line. Indiana State opens their...
insidethehall.com
A look at what IU basketball is paying for each of its non-conference “guarantee” games
“Guarantee” games are a staple of college basketball. Also known as “buy games,” power conference schools pay schools from the mid or low-major level for a home game with no return game as part of the agreement. For the power conference school, it’s an opportunity to fill...
MyWabashValley.com
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WTHI
Maple Creek Energy Facility
New $700 million dollar project could be coming to Sullivan County soon. A new multi-million dollar project could soon be coming to Sullivan County soon. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission met and voted on the Maple Creek Energy facility. The multi-million dollar investment includes hundreds of job opportunities for locals.
vincennespbs.org
Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies
A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
WTHI
Two Terre Haute businesses honored for longevity
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier leaders are honoring long-serving businesses in Indiana. The governor and secretary of commerce awarded 47 companies with Century or Half-Century Awards. There are "two" half-century award honorees in Terre Haute. Glidden Furniture has been in operation for 52 years, and Happiness Bag is celebrating...
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
WTHI
Local teacher picks up statewide honors
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is being honored for her contributions to her community. Leigh Anne Eck is a sixth-grade English teacher at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Vincennes. Eck was selected as this year's Indiana Rural Teacher of the Year. The award is presented by...
WTHI
Clay County Food Program announces new changes for the school year
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program has some new updates as the school year gets underway. The first food packing of the year happens on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m. But the location has changed. The packing for Clay County North will no longer...
WTHI
Annual benefit car show set for this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mount Pleasant Church is set to host the third annual 'Do a Wheelie' Fundraiser Car Show' this weekend. You can grab some food, check out the cars, and walk away with a basket of goodies from the silent auction. Proceeds go to CASA of Wabash...
