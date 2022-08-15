Read full article on original website
Surveillance video from Clark County Jail released by sheriff following lawsuits
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is refuting claims made by women in multiple lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by incarcerated men after an officer gave them keys to the women's dorms. The lawsuits, including one at the federal level, allege the women were assaulted over...
Wave 3
LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Sergeant Kyle Meany met with Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday about his recent firing. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, was fired hours after the FBI’s recent charge. The news of the immediate firing...
WLKY.com
As JCPS continues with mask mandate, AG Cameron urges board to end it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A vote to discuss Jefferson County Public Schools mask mandate at its board meeting on Tuesday failed, meaning the policy will stick around for now. And now the state's attorney general is weighing in on the matter, calling on the district to end it. District...
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
WLKY.com
Big Four Bridge shooting: Grand jury not indicting father, says he acted in self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County grand jury has decided that a Louisville father involved in a shooting at the Big 4 Bridge, which left multiple people injured, was justified when he fired a gun that night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 11. Police said multiple...
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
k105.com
Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger
An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
953wiki.com
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
eaglecountryonline.com
Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties
The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
iheart.com
Brown County Man "Saved by the Helmet"
A Brown County man is being presented with a "Saved by the Helmet" award by Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville is being presented with the award today, August 17th, at the State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington. Caldwell was reportedly on...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
WLKY.com
INDOT seeking public input on major overhaul of I-64 in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a major overhaul of I-64 in New Albany aimed at reducing congestion and improving traffic flow. The public got a first look at the project during a meeting Wednesday night at Scribner Middle School. Officials...
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent discusses challenges with education committee in Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio addressed the Interim Joint Committee on Education Tuesday in Frankfort just days into the start of the school year. "It's been a challenge and it's been a tough time to be a leader," Pollio said. "I don't know if...
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
meadecountyky.com
Second arrest made in connection to Rhodelia cabin fire
According to Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee, a second arrest has been made in connection to a Rhodelia cabin fire that occurred on Aug 4. The original investigation found that the fire was started with an accelerant and items had been stolen from the residence prior to the fire being started.
wymt.com
Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation. The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect. After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts,...
