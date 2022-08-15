ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Clark County, IN
Clark County, IN
k105.com

Allegedly intoxicated teenager flees Grayson Co. deputy on ATV with juvenile passenger

An allegedly intoxicated teenager has been arrested after fleeing a Grayson County deputy on an ATV with a juvenile on board. Sunday morning at approximately 1:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt responded to a suspicious persons call in the 6200 block of Duff Road. When Pruitt arrived on scene, near the intersection of Duff and Shores Road, he encountered 18-year-old Landon J. McGill, of Goshen, “at a church … consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics

August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
SALEM, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
iheart.com

Brown County Man "Saved by the Helmet"

A Brown County man is being presented with a "Saved by the Helmet" award by Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville is being presented with the award today, August 17th, at the State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington. Caldwell was reportedly on...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

INDOT seeking public input on major overhaul of I-64 in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a major overhaul of I-64 in New Albany aimed at reducing congestion and improving traffic flow. The public got a first look at the project during a meeting Wednesday night at Scribner Middle School. Officials...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

JCPS superintendent discusses challenges with education committee in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio addressed the Interim Joint Committee on Education Tuesday in Frankfort just days into the start of the school year. "It's been a challenge and it's been a tough time to be a leader," Pollio said. "I don't know if...
WLKY.com

Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Second arrest made in connection to Rhodelia cabin fire

According to Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee, a second arrest has been made in connection to a Rhodelia cabin fire that occurred on Aug 4. The original investigation found that the fire was started with an accelerant and items had been stolen from the residence prior to the fire being started.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

