Car crash in North Valleys creates road closures, leaves three hospitalized
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash between a truck towing a utility trailer and an SUV in the North Valleys has left three people hospitalized, creating road closures Wednesday. Around 3:35 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road...
Reno residents asked to fill out survey to help with Chief of Police search
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno announced the beginning of its search for Reno’s next Chief of Police on Aug. 18, and Reno residents are asked to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief of Police by taking a survey.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scammers
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning citizens about increasingly clever scams targeting people in Northern Nevada. WCSO shared three examples of recent scams. The first scam is a call that begins with “The Sheriff’s Office is calling”: The...
Douglas County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying tool theft suspects
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all leads, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in tool thefts in Stateline. A man and woman stole a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance...
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone light shows
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Coming to Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year are custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend. The shows were postponed on Independence Day due to inclement weather but will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Red Flag Warning issued in Washoe County, surrounding areas Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning, in effect for our region from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Lightning strikes from a string of thunderstorms expected through tomorrow in northern Nevada and California...
Thousands of NV Energy customers without power in Sparks Wednesday night
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Thousands of NV Energy customers in Sparks were without power Wednesday night. Around 9:00 p.m., many residential and commercial buildings around the Victorian Avenue area reported having no power. When the News 4 / Fox 11 Team reached out to NV...
University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
Exploring Our Backyard: Checking out the Sierra's most famous hut, the Peter Grubb Hut
As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV and NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Shannon Kelly's trip to the Peter Grubb Hut near Castle Peak. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
