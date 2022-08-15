ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Reno residents asked to fill out survey to help with Chief of Police search

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno announced the beginning of its search for Reno’s next Chief of Police on Aug. 18, and Reno residents are asked to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they’re looking for in their next Chief of Police by taking a survey.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scammers

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning citizens about increasingly clever scams targeting people in Northern Nevada. WCSO shared three examples of recent scams. The first scam is a call that begins with “The Sheriff’s Office is calling”: The...
How Washoe school district is keeping students safe this year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — School safety is weighing heavy on many parents' minds as students return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year in light of the recent Uvalde school massacre. How is the Washoe County School District approaching school safety this year?. WCSD emergency...
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with drone light shows

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Coming to Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year are custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend. The shows were postponed on Independence Day due to inclement weather but will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
University of Nevada, Reno reopens Argenta Hall after closing in 2019

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) reopens Argenta Hall on Monday afternoon after three years of closure. On July 5, 2019, UNR's Argenta Hall, located southwest of campus in North Virginia St., closed its doors after an explosion incident involving the building's boiler which required construction and building updates.
