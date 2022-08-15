Read full article on original website
Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday
The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
Yardbarker
Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor
He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. Taylor caught on with...
ESPN
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers frustrated with drops, inconsistency by young receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The expiration date on Aaron Rodgers' patience with the Green Bay Packers' young pass-catchers must have read Aug. 16. For the first time since losing Davante Adams this offseason, Rodgers expressed frustration with the group. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way...
Yardbarker
Packers Adding Safety to Injury-Depleted Group
With injuries plaguing their safety group, the Green Bay Packers are signing De’Vante Cross, according to a source. Cross, who worked out for the Packers on Tuesday, started 19 games during his final two seasons at Virginia. He had one interception, six passes defensed and 24 tackles during his super-senior season in 2021 and six interceptions for his career. Cross was forced to play out of position at cornerback in 2020 before moving back to safety for his final season.
CBS Sports
Melvin Gordon says the Broncos want second-year back Javonte Williams to be 'the guy'
The Denver Broncos had a true 50-50 split in their backfield last season. Rookie Javonte Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon each carried the ball 203 times and both averaged roughly the same yards per carry. With Gordon heading into free agency this offseason, it seemed like Williams was going to ascend to become a true lead back for the Broncos in 2022 (and become a fantasy football darling in the process).
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers meets with young Packers receivers after criticizing the group for dropping passes, per report
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds his wide receivers to a very high standard and is vocal about the level he expects them to be at. After telling the young receivers "you keep dropping the ball, you're not going to be out there", along with some other criticisms, Rodgers met with them directly.
Packers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon
With the NFL's 85-man roster deadline bearing down, the Green Bay Packers released third-year tight end Dominique Dafney on Tuesday. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Dafney was one of four preseason Packers cuts. Including: running back BJ Baylor, offensive lineman George Moore and linebacker Ellis Brooks. Dafney appeared in...
