Green Bay, WI

Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
Packers Waive/Injured WR Malik Taylor

He will revert to Green Bay’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. Taylor caught on with...
Packers Adding Safety to Injury-Depleted Group

With injuries plaguing their safety group, the Green Bay Packers are signing De’Vante Cross, according to a source. Cross, who worked out for the Packers on Tuesday, started 19 games during his final two seasons at Virginia. He had one interception, six passes defensed and 24 tackles during his super-senior season in 2021 and six interceptions for his career. Cross was forced to play out of position at cornerback in 2020 before moving back to safety for his final season.
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

Packers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

With the NFL's 85-man roster deadline bearing down, the Green Bay Packers released third-year tight end Dominique Dafney on Tuesday. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Dafney was one of four preseason Packers cuts. Including: running back BJ Baylor, offensive lineman George Moore and linebacker Ellis Brooks. Dafney appeared in...
