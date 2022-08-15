Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
KTNV
North Las Vegas police investigate jaywalking crash near Camino, Craig
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a crash occurred Wednesday night between a pedestrian and a vehicle. Police got a call near the intersection of Camino and Craig Road. Police say that their investigation revealed a 40-year-old man jaywalked, and was struck...
8newsnow.com
Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
‘Basically rotten’: Las Vegas apartment residents on dealing with monsoonal flooding
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we continue with monsoon season, heavy rains have found their way into homes and buildings. 8 News Now visited an apartment complex at Eastern and Sahara with extensive water damage and spoke to mitigators who are there to evaluate the damage. This apartment has over an inch of free-standing water, which forced residents to […]
LVMPD investigating homicide in west Las Vegas near Grand Canyon, Patrick
Las Vegas police said that they are investigating a homicide in west Las Vegas on Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
Las Vegas family home damaged after severe flooding
Flooding can be expected after heavy rain, but it is hard to predict how severe it can get. A family living on the east side of the valley continues to clean up after their living room turned into a river as water leaked into their home on Friday.
Downtown Las Vegas rollover crash closes road
A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas as resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of Casino Center before Charleston Boulevard.
KTNV
LVMPD: Driver of Chevrolet hits pedestrian near Silverado Ranch, impairment not suspected
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a Chevrolet hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Frias Avenue and Bermuda Road Tuesday night. Traffic officers said they are on-scene where the incident took place. The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected.
mvprogress.com
End In Sight For ‘Endless’ I-15 Project
There is relief on the horizon for area motorists forced to regularly brave the segment of Interstate 15 between Mesquite and Moapa Valley. NDOT officials say that the daytime and weekend lane reductions that have plagued that stretch of road throughout the summer are coming to an end within the next few weeks.
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Fox5 KVVU
2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
KTNV
LVMPD: Pedestrian expected to survive after driver hit victim and drove away near Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit and run near Downtown Las Vegas. Police said the incident occurred on Ellis Avenue and MLK Boulevard Monday night. Police said that the suspect and...
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump artist turns backyard storage containers into Wild West town
Jerry Orozco, 61, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Weathers Gulch Ghost Town, a place the artist conceived, designed and developed with ingenuity. Born and raised in California, Orozco loved to draw from a young age, when he first got involved with graphics. He worked over 35 years doing artwork for...
