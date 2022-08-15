ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 2

Related
news3lv.com

Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Accidents
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
Paradise, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warm Springs#Fire Truck#4 Door Sedan#Traffic Accident#Springs Paradise
mvprogress.com

End In Sight For ‘Endless’ I-15 Project

There is relief on the horizon for area motorists forced to regularly brave the segment of Interstate 15 between Mesquite and Moapa Valley. NDOT officials say that the daytime and weekend lane reductions that have plagued that stretch of road throughout the summer are coming to an end within the next few weeks.
MESQUITE, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump artist turns backyard storage containers into Wild West town

Jerry Orozco, 61, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Weathers Gulch Ghost Town, a place the artist conceived, designed and developed with ingenuity. Born and raised in California, Orozco loved to draw from a young age, when he first got involved with graphics. He worked over 35 years doing artwork for...
PAHRUMP, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy