Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Scott Center interactive community space to open at Louisiana Humanities building

An interactive, community gathering space with artwork by a local artists will be opened at a public event Sept. 10 in downtown New Orleans. The Helis Foundation John Scott Center, named after the local artist, humanist and educator, will be feature exhibits, programs and experiences at 938 Lafayette St., New Orleans. The opening will be 10 a.m. Sept. 10 and include music, snowballs, tours and arts activities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Firefighters battle blaze at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie

Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie on Wednesday night, according to school officials. The fire damaged two classrooms in one of the buildings that houses the lower or elementary school, according to a statement from St. Martin's. No injuries were reported and the Jefferson Parish Fire Department quickly contained the fire, officials said.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved

NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Warren Easton Charter High School cuts ribbon on Ninth Grade Academy

The opening of an expansion of Warren Easton Charter High School to accommodate its Ninth Grade Academy was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 9 at the academy campus at 3026-30 Canal St., across from Easton's original 109-year-old building. The new campus will allow Easton to accommodate 100 more freshman seats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff

Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide

A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fried Chicken Festival moves to Lakefront, introduces admission fees

A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

