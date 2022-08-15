Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
Scott Center interactive community space to open at Louisiana Humanities building
An interactive, community gathering space with artwork by a local artists will be opened at a public event Sept. 10 in downtown New Orleans. The Helis Foundation John Scott Center, named after the local artist, humanist and educator, will be feature exhibits, programs and experiences at 938 Lafayette St., New Orleans. The opening will be 10 a.m. Sept. 10 and include music, snowballs, tours and arts activities.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish firefighters respond to fire at St. Martin Episcopal School in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to a fire at a school Wednesday night in Metairie. According to fire officials, They received a call just after 10 p.m. about a fire at St. Martin Episcopal School on Green Acres Road. According to St. Martin's Episcopal School, the...
NOLA.com
Firefighters battle blaze at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie
Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie on Wednesday night, according to school officials. The fire damaged two classrooms in one of the buildings that houses the lower or elementary school, according to a statement from St. Martin's. No injuries were reported and the Jefferson Parish Fire Department quickly contained the fire, officials said.
NOLA.com
Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie sold after 37 years; chef Andrea Apuzzo: 'I'm very happy'
For close to four decades, a meal at Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie has promised Italian dishes like osso buco, risotto and crabmeat ravioli. Just as reliably, it’s also meant a dose of Andrea Apuzzo, the Italian-born chef known for his jovial sense of welcome and hands-on hospitality. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
WDSU
Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon moved
NEW ORLEANS — The old Washington Artillery Park Memorial cannon has been removed from Jackson Square. The cannon was removed Tuesday from its base and will now be located in Jackson Barracks, according to a news release by the city of New Orleans. This comes after the New Orleans...
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Suit accuses Archdiocese of New Orleans of discriminating against students with disabilities
A new class-action lawsuit alleges the Archdiocese of New Orleans discriminated against thousands of children with disabilities by not accommodating them at area Catholic schools. Christopher Edmunds of Metairie filed the lawsuit in Civil District Court this week on behalf of prospective Catholic school students with physical or learning disabilities.
Classes canceled after St. Martin’s Episcopal School catches fire Wednesday night
After having only one day of school, some students at St. Martin's Episcopal School are temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in the school's Pre-K building Wednesday night.
NOLA.com
Warren Easton Charter High School cuts ribbon on Ninth Grade Academy
The opening of an expansion of Warren Easton Charter High School to accommodate its Ninth Grade Academy was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 9 at the academy campus at 3026-30 Canal St., across from Easton's original 109-year-old building. The new campus will allow Easton to accommodate 100 more freshman seats,...
NOLA.com
Michael Queen new Lakeview deputy chief of staff
Anesthesiologist Michael Queen has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, where he will head the medical staff, provide leadership and guidance and promote effective communication between the staff, administrators and board trustees. "High-level quality and compassionate care is our top priority,” said Dr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
WDSU
New Orleans kids who were brutally stabbed now have a fund open to donations
NEW ORLEANS — A fund in partnership with Regions Bank has been opened for public donations for the two young victims who were brutally stabbed. Police say their mother, Janee Pedesclaux, 31, stabbed her two children, Paris, 3, and Jay'Ceon, 2, on Aug. 7. Paris succumbed to her injuries...
NOLA.com
An Uptown shotgun wins a couple's hearts, but a major makeover tailors it to suit the whole family
The chance to help rebuild schools after Hurricane Katrina brought Northeast natives Josh and Erin Densen to New Orleans. Ahead of their 2009 move, they spent one whirlwind weekend house hunting and finding preschools for their then-young children, Ella and Max. They recall seeing more than 12 properties in one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Former New Orleans councilman Jay Banks takes new role in Cantrell administration
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks has a new job with the mayor's office. Sources tell WDSU that Banks accepted a job as an urban policy specialist. WDSU reached out to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office, but at the time of this publication had not heard back.
NOLA.com
As more New Orleans families struggle to buy school uniforms, one group is trying to help
At the beginning of the school year, social worker Arianne Stalings makes sure students at Arthur Ashe Charter School have their basic needs taken care of: transportation to and from school, access to school supplies and a uniform. On the first day of school two weeks ago, one kindergarten student...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 1-5, 2022; see list and other sales
Banks St. 3118-20: $472,000, Elisaxime Properties LLC to Carla Smith Antoine and Raney M. Antoine Sr. Baronne St. 1401-03; Baronne St. 1405-07; Thalia St. 1818: $100, FH Nola LLC to 1401 Baronne LLC. Camp St. 1232: $825,000, Jeffrey Scott Nicholl and Katherine Maris Mattes Nicholl to Ellen L. MacOmber Fannon...
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival moves to Lakefront, introduces admission fees
A new spot, new experiences and an admission fee have all been announced for the National Fried Chicken Festival slated Oct. 1-2 on the New Orleans Lakefront. The fifth-anniversary festival, which started in downtown's Lafayette Park, will move to Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue. The move was planned in recent years before the COVID closure of most festivals.
Comments / 3