Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Denzel Ward’s $400 bounty for Browns teammates is already paying dividends
Cleveland Browns Denzel Ward is using one of the most effective motivational tools known to man in his attempt to encourage his Browns teammates, particularly on defense, to show up in the preseason in top form: money. Ward recently revealed to reporters that he has promised to pay $400 per interception by anyone on the Browns.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Browns Continue To See Results At Kicker
Last season, the Cleveland Browns claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers before their campaign started. He did have some great moments like in Week 3 wherein he converted four field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder. Eventually, he ended up converting only 15 of 21 attempts which were not good enough for...
Cleveland Browns training camp day 14: Centers Nick Harris, Dawson Deaton on injured reserve
BEREA − The center position is an endangered one for the Browns. On Tuesday, the team placed both Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on injured reserved with knee injuries. Both players suffered the season-ending injuries within four days of each other. ...
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)
It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
Yardbarker
The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position
Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL・
FOX Sports
How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Browns’ Defense is Ready This Season
After a lackluster year last season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense is ready to play their best football. Sometimes, it would get frustrating to watch if you are a Browns fan. There were some times when the defense was good, but there were also times that were very bad, as said by Anthony Walker.
Seahawks LG Damien Lewis suffers major leg injury, gets carted off the field
The last thing you want to see is a serious injury in a preseason game. The Seattle Seahawks have suffered what appears to be a bad one in tonight’s contest with the Chicago Bears. Left guard Damien Lewis was just carted off at Lumen Field after going down with...
