Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Texas State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Berea, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Browns Continue To See Results At Kicker

Last season, the Cleveland Browns claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers before their campaign started. He did have some great moments like in Week 3 wherein he converted four field goal attempts, including a 57-yarder. Eventually, he ended up converting only 15 of 21 attempts which were not good enough for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day

The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isaiah Thomas
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/18/22)

It is Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are days away from playing their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM EDT. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Claim Offensive Tackle...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

Last season, the Cleveland Browns ranked fourth in rushing yards with 145.4 per game. Their ground attack helped them finish with a respectable 8-9 record. The efforts of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson made the Browns one of the top run teams in the NFL. However, some...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL
FOX Sports

How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns’ Defense is Ready This Season

After a lackluster year last season, the Cleveland Browns’ defense is ready to play their best football. Sometimes, it would get frustrating to watch if you are a Browns fan. There were some times when the defense was good, but there were also times that were very bad, as said by Anthony Walker.
CLEVELAND, OH

