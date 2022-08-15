Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
MLB・
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Gets a Couple Days Off for Mental Reset
Mired in a slump, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has been benched for at least two games in what manager Dave Roberts is calling a "reset."
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
Justin Turner Taped Body Outline After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy ‘Unlikely’ To Pitch In 2022
Prior to the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy despite the fact that he did not throw a pitch for the team after they acquired him at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Duffy also underwent offseason surgery to repair his left flexor tendon which made him unavailable...
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A
Could Dodgers slugger Edwin "Big Daddy" Rios be coming back?
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
Watch: Dodgers reporter David Vassegh suffers wrist fractures, cracked ribs while going down Brewers slide
The Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 81-35 on the season via Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field and hold the best overall record in all of MLB. However, not everybody associated with the Dodgers is having such a pleasant midweek. As noted by Juan Toribio...
Joe Davis, Nomar Garciaparra Can't Stop Laughing After David Vassegh Fractured His Wrist on Bernie Brewer's Slide
David Vassegh fractured his wrist going down Bernie Brewer's slide and it was hilarious.
Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers (80-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (62-53, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (14-1, 2.24 ERA, .89 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Brewers +148; over/under is 8...
