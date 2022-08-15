A woman says she was called “selfish” by her boyfriend after booking a surprise trip to Paris for the two of them to celebrate Valentine’s Day. She bought flights for the pair of them to visit the City of Love, somewhere she had “always wanted to go”. However, her boyfriend didn’t react as expected and was allegedly angry she hadn’t discussed the city break with him first. Sharing her experience on parenting website Mumsnet, the anonymous woman asked others if she was to blame for the bad response. “I surprised him this morning with a city break for Valentine’s Day...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO