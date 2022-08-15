Read full article on original website
Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats
BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption
PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
whdh.com
7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
WCVB
National Guard activated to help fight Briarwood Fire burning in Rockport, Massachusetts
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Thirty members of the Massachusetts National Guard were activated Thursday to assist in the fight against a brush fire that has been smoldering for about a month. The ongoing Briarwood Fire in the town of Rockport has affected a 19-acre area. Gov. Charlie Baker activated the...
raps.org
FDA warns two Massachusetts infusion pump makers owned by same CEO
Two infusion pump manufacturers were handed similar warning letters for multiple issues, including failing to take adequate corrective actions after receiving product complaints, following up on those complaints and addressing product failures. The companies are owned by Chaoyoung Lee and headquartered at the same address in Massachusetts. On 9 August...
nhbr.com
Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths
The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
WCVB
Push to recruit bus drivers in Massachusetts before first day of school
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Students in Massachusetts will be heading back to school in a few weeks and transportation companies are making a late push to recruit more bus drivers. Beacon Mobility, which provides transportation for children in more than 60 school districts across the state, said it is facing a driver shortage of about 10%.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
mainepublic.org
New federal recommendations for at-home Covid testing come from a study at UMass Chan Medical School
A study from researchers at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester is the basis for new guidelines from the FDA regarding the use of at-home COVID-19 tests. For people without symptoms but concerned they may have the virus, the study results show antigen tests are more likely...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
whdh.com
Peabody library starts banned book club
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
WCVB
Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
WCVB
Amazon to close five delivery stations in Massachusetts, consolidate facilities
DEDHAM, Mass. — E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to close five of its delivery facilities in Massachusetts and consolidate the work with other locations. Delivery stations in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph are all slated to be closed, according to a statement from Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin. Employees...
