Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats

BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
whdh.com

7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
WAYLAND, MA
raps.org

FDA warns two Massachusetts infusion pump makers owned by same CEO

Two infusion pump manufacturers were handed similar warning letters for multiple issues, including failing to take adequate corrective actions after receiving product complaints, following up on those complaints and addressing product failures. The companies are owned by Chaoyoung Lee and headquartered at the same address in Massachusetts. On 9 August...
NATICK, MA
nhbr.com

Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths

The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency. The facility’s legal...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Push to recruit bus drivers in Massachusetts before first day of school

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Students in Massachusetts will be heading back to school in a few weeks and transportation companies are making a late push to recruit more bus drivers. Beacon Mobility, which provides transportation for children in more than 60 school districts across the state, said it is facing a driver shortage of about 10%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Health
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Peabody library starts banned book club

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
WCVB

Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
WESTBOROUGH, MA

