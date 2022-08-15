ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeti debuted its largest wheeled cooler yet—and it's the ideal beach and tailgate companion

By Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Yeti's newest wheeled cooler has sized up—and is available for purchase now. Yeti

When it comes to keeping things ice cold, no other brand does it quite like Yeti . Famous for its tumblers, water bottles, and hard and soft coolers, Yeti continues to make some of our favorite products for seasonal adventures—and this time around, we're setting our sights on the brand's all-new wheeled models. The Roadie 60 , a spacious, sturdy hard cooler, is shaping up to be one of the must-have outdoor items—here's why.

The new Yeti Roadie 60 ($500) is designed as a mobile cooler to tag along with you almost anywhere—from the tailgate to the beach to the campsite. It features two rugged wheels, a grippy, retractable handle, tie-down slots and non-slip feet to remain secure and stable both in your trunk and on various types of terrain. Measuring 23.7 inches wide by 19.9 inches deep by 20.5 inches tall, it's large enough to fit wine bottles and two-liter sodas upright, with plenty of room to spare.

The Yeti 60 is designed to hold up to 53 cans using a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio. Yeti

Like some of our other favorite coolers , the Roadie 60 features Yeti's famous permafrost insulation for multi-day temperature retention. The 60 is made to hold up to 53 beer cans and 62 pounds of ice, and keep its contents chilled for days. It also comes with a dry goods basket for snacks, sandwiches or other items that don’t need to be touching ice. After you're done using it, there's a drain plug at the base to allow any melted ice to flow through.

While we didn't think the Yeti Roadie could be topped in terms of popularity, this upgraded design has a leg up on the standard roadie both in terms of portability and size. The wheeled Roadie is available in a 48-pound and 60 pound-capacity —and can be purchased directly on Yeti’s website, retailing for $450 and $500, respectively, in either white or charcoal shades.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Yeti debuted its largest wheeled cooler yet—and it's the ideal beach and tailgate companion

