Shelby Charter Township, MI

133,000 People Remain Under Boil Water Advisory In Michigan, Could Take Weeks Before Water Is Safe To Drink

By Raymond Strickland
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials in Shelby Township set up water distribution centers for residents who continue to be impacted by a water main break that has over 130,000 people under a boil water advisory.

The advisory remains in effect for the following areas: Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also issued a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

A leak was discovered on Saturday in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents. Monday, crews were on site to assess the damage, find out why it happened and move forward with creating a repair plan.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said it could take at least two weeks to complete repairs and finish water quality testing.

“We’re working as fast as we can. But just with this size of pipe, everything just takes a lot longer than people would expect,” said Sue Coffey, the CEO of GLWA.

Kenneth McPhaul was one of the dozens of people who came to the site at Ford Field Central Park in Shelby Township to get water.

Out of extreme caution, he said he’s been driving to his daughter’s house in Oakland county to take a shower.

“I just came back from out of town and I was shocked when I got back. The association left a note saying to not drink the water. To boil the water.”

McPhaul is optimistic things will return to normal soon.

“It could be worse,” he said.

