Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
No Tyreek, No ProblemChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
The Chiefs Add A Former First-Round Pick On Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with some changes leading into the 2022 NFL season. They won’t have franchise stalwarts Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu. Their departures may have a profound impact on both sides of the ball. However, the Chiefs showed decent fight during their preseason game against...
Raiders news confirms improvement for Patrick Mahomes in 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to release Demarcus Robinson confirms Patrick Mahomes’ improvement in 2022. Cries for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to crash to Earth, which rang through television and radio speakers over the past six months, were silenced in 11 snaps on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Just as soon as the Chiefs’ starting offense ran a series of preseason downs, the narrative surrounding their potential shifted.
Chiefs news: Mecole Hardman’s injury not considered serious, per report
The Kansas City Chiefs will likely see Mecole Hardman back in action sooner than later with a report that his groin injury isn’t serious. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs saw a number of players leave practice due to injury concerns on the most frustrating day health-wise of training camp at St. Joseph. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was among the players who left the field and took a cart to get further help on what was termed a groin injury. The good news is that a new report says it’s not serious.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front
The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
Chiefs' Jones, Hardman leave practice early with injuries
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman and backup running back Jerick McKinnon left training camp early Wednesday as nagging injuries continued to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones left after about 10 minutes with a sore back while...
Mecole Hardman carted off after injuring leg in practice Wednesday
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was carted off at practice Wednesday after limping off the field with a left leg injury as reported by ProFootballFocus.com’s Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hardman limped off after a rep in 11-on-11 drills and was looked at by trainers in...
Carolina Panthers could cut Kenny Robinson after giving Patriots player concussion in practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule does not seem against the idea of very harsh and permanent punishment for safety
Commanders LB Cole Holcomb 'Taking Charge' of Washington Defense
Holcomb is entering his fourth season with the Commanders.
‘We’re definitely friends now’: Mac Jones squashed beef with Brian Burns at Pro Bowl
FOXBOROUGH – There’s been a lot of bad blood between the Patriots and Panthers this week. But Mac Jones has stayed away from the ruckus. Numerous fights have broken out, leading to several players getting kicked out of the joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Jones is one of the very few players that hasn’t […] The post ‘We’re definitely friends now’: Mac Jones squashed beef with Brian Burns at Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Getting more practice run against the Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 2 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 Commanders 4:00 PM KSHB
Georgia Tech Secondary Coach Travares Tillman Continues to Evaluate His Group
A disappointing 2021 season saw Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins make numerous coaching changes. One important decision was to have the secondary under one coach. The choice was former Jacket defensive back Travares Tillman. Tillman also assumed the duties of pass defense coordinator. Tillman was with the secondary for the...
