The Kansas City Chiefs will likely see Mecole Hardman back in action sooner than later with a report that his groin injury isn’t serious. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs saw a number of players leave practice due to injury concerns on the most frustrating day health-wise of training camp at St. Joseph. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was among the players who left the field and took a cart to get further help on what was termed a groin injury. The good news is that a new report says it’s not serious.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO