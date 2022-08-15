County Clerk closing offices to catch up on services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office announced on Monday they will be closing two locations to deal with a backlog of outstanding services.

Wanda Halbert’s offices said that they expected two weeks of blackout or closure:

August 22 through August 26

September 19 through September 23

“Our team performs collections and generate local / state and federal funding for more than 70 different transactions.” said County Clerk Wanda Halbert “We cannot apologize enough for the embarrassment of our team and leadership who work very hard to ensure every customer is served. Because our orders were back on track, last week we placed both a double and triple order through the State Department of Revenue for license plates”.

Recently, the Shelby County Commission approved a resolution that allows the state to temporarily step in and assist the clerk’s office.

The County Clerk’s Office also rolled out a new plan in July to shorten lines and reduce wait times.

The plan involves 15-20 customers being serviced at any time while others are registering on a roster and waiting for a call from the clerk’s office.

