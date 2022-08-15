ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pescadero, CA

Palo Alto unveils interactive projects that emphasize the public angle of public art

The latest round of projects funded by the city of Palo Alto Public Art Program's ArtLift grants gives everyone a chance to make their mark, from the written word to moving pictures. Last month, the program announced the 2022 recipients of $4,000 microgrants to fund public art projects that celebrate a sense of community and connection. The projects will launch throughout the next few months at locations throughout Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
What she's eating: Author Grace D. Li's afternoon on Castro Street

We're inviting our wonderful team of contributors to share what they're eating. Grace D. Li isn't just a bestselling author — she's also a local boba lover. Here's her account of a recent meal on Mountain View's Castro Street, and stay tuned for more of her writing in the Peninsula Foodist and The Six Fifty.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes

Portola Valley council members approved a draft of a study on evacuating during an emergency. David B is a registered user. Town: "We're studying fire safety" PVNU: "That's not good enough, you need to study fire egress because new housing development in town will make us unsafe" Town: "OK, here's...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
COVID case levels fall after three-month surge in Santa Clara County

COVID-19 transmission levels in Santa Clara County have begun to fall for the first time since mid-May, but still remain high due to highly contagious omicron subvariants, the county's top health official said Tuesday. Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases stayed mostly flat for nearly three months throughout the summer, county Health Officer...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

