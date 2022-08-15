Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Almanac Online
Palo Alto unveils interactive projects that emphasize the public angle of public art
The latest round of projects funded by the city of Palo Alto Public Art Program's ArtLift grants gives everyone a chance to make their mark, from the written word to moving pictures. Last month, the program announced the 2022 recipients of $4,000 microgrants to fund public art projects that celebrate a sense of community and connection. The projects will launch throughout the next few months at locations throughout Palo Alto.
The Almanac Online
Morning Wood, a Hawaiian-Japanese-Korean fusion brunch-focused restaurant, is reopening in a new San Mateo space
Five years after first opening to long lines in San Bruno, the popular brunch spot is reopening in San Mateo. Morning Wood’s signature loco moco is served with gravy made in-house. (Photo courtesy Morning Wood) When Morning Wood began dishing up traditional Hawaiian and Japanese breakfast dishes out of...
The Almanac Online
Amid outcry over sheriff's Batmobile raid, San Mateo County supervisors ask state attorney general to investigate
Supervisors on Aug. 16 asked the state attorney general to make an inquiry into the criminal investigation and prosecution of an Indiana businessman who makes 1960s-era Batmobiles at the behest of an Atherthon resident. Posted by Your serious. a resident of Portola Valley: Los Trancos Woods/Vista Verde. 23 hours ago.
The Almanac Online
What she's eating: Author Grace D. Li's afternoon on Castro Street
We're inviting our wonderful team of contributors to share what they're eating. Grace D. Li isn't just a bestselling author — she's also a local boba lover. Here's her account of a recent meal on Mountain View's Castro Street, and stay tuned for more of her writing in the Peninsula Foodist and The Six Fifty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Almanac Online
Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes
Portola Valley council members approved a draft of a study on evacuating during an emergency. David B is a registered user. Town: "We're studying fire safety" PVNU: "That's not good enough, you need to study fire egress because new housing development in town will make us unsafe" Town: "OK, here's...
The Almanac Online
COVID case levels fall after three-month surge in Santa Clara County
COVID-19 transmission levels in Santa Clara County have begun to fall for the first time since mid-May, but still remain high due to highly contagious omicron subvariants, the county's top health official said Tuesday. Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases stayed mostly flat for nearly three months throughout the summer, county Health Officer...
Comments / 2