The latest round of projects funded by the city of Palo Alto Public Art Program's ArtLift grants gives everyone a chance to make their mark, from the written word to moving pictures. Last month, the program announced the 2022 recipients of $4,000 microgrants to fund public art projects that celebrate a sense of community and connection. The projects will launch throughout the next few months at locations throughout Palo Alto.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO