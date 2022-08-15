Read full article on original website
WNDU
Berrien County man pleads not guilty in death of his 8-year-old son
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One day after his wife pleaded guilty to murder, a Berrien County man is still claiming his innocence. Brian Morrow, 41, entered a not guilty plea in the death of his 8-year-old son Jackson, who had autism. Jackson was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3.
Police urge safety on the roads as school year starts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back to school season is here, which means more traffic on the roads. Police are warning drivers to pay attention to kids who may be walking or riding their bikes to or from school, especially in the dark early morning hours. Sgt. Ted Bohner from...
Wednesday’s Child: Matthew’s next move
(WNDU) - Sports fans, listen up!. There’s a 13-year-old kid in Michigan who would like to hang out and watch games with you. His name is Matt and his story comes to us from Grant Me Hope. Matt is a big sports fan. He doesn’t just enjoy watching games....
Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation welcomes more than 11,000 students back to school
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, which is home to 15 schools, welcomed more than 11,000 students back to class on Wednesday. More than 3,500 of those students returned to class at Penn High School, ready to embark on a new school year. Principal Sean Galiher says he is excited for the new year and for students to have a fresh start with new opportunities.
St. Joseph County bids for lawn-care service providers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County wants to know if the grass is greener when somebody else cuts it. Currently, the county highway department is solely responsible for mowing county owned propoerties. On Tuesday, county commissioners invited private contractors to submit bids on taking over grass cutting responsibilities.
$111 million being invested into early literacy for Hoosier students
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana, along with Lilly Endowment, is investing $111 million into early literacy for Hoosier students. The goal is to have 95 percent of Indiana’s students pass IREAD-3 by 2027. This comes as the state’s scores for third grade reading assessment found one in five students has not mastered foundational reading skills.
Candidates express interest in Walorski’s open 2nd District seat
(WNDU) - There will never be another Jackie Walorski, but there will be a next Indiana Second District Representative in Congress. The process of picking a replacement is now something six candidates want to take part in. Six people have filed the proper paperwork according to the Indiana Secretary of...
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
NIC East-West division expected to be tightly contested again in 2022
(WNDU) - High school football in Indiana starts on Friday night!. Last year, the NIC East-West division had a tie for first and for third. The tightly contested division is expected to continue that trend in 2022. The defending champion Penn Kingsmen have had their share of success under Cory...
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
First Alert Weather
The warm and sunny pattern that we have been in all week will continue. Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast over the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!. First Alert Forecast: Dry Thursday; Rain in the forecast this weekend. Updated: 17...
Refund checks still making their way to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - If you are still waiting on your tax refund check from the state of Indiana, you’re not alone. That’s because the original $125 check can now be combined with the latest relief money approved by the general assembly during the most recent special session. That...
