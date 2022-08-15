ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation, which is home to 15 schools, welcomed more than 11,000 students back to class on Wednesday. More than 3,500 of those students returned to class at Penn High School, ready to embark on a new school year. Principal Sean Galiher says he is excited for the new year and for students to have a fresh start with new opportunities.

