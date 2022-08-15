ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Second St. Jude IRONMAN Memphis triathlon set for October 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a successful inaugural year in 2021, the second edition of the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon is set to take place Saturday, October 1. The event will take athletes on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run, in succession, beginning at Shelby Farms Park, through Shelby County, and into the rural rolling hills of Fayette County. Athletes will begin their 70.3-mile journey when they tackle the swim in the waters of Hyde Lake. The bike course will offer athletes rolling hills through the trees and neighborhoods throughout Shelby and Fayette Counties. Once off the bike, athletes will then embark on their two-loop, spectator-friendly 13.1-mile run that is all contained within Shelby Farms Park roads.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis entrepreneur gives look into newly renovated downtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Alcenia’s, a Memphis staple, not only survived the peak of the pandemic but has relocated and plans to expand. The Main Street restaurant closed during the peak of the pandemic and reopened in April.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis youth advocate speaks out on need for more youth mentors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting that led to another overnight in Raleigh left six people injured at Methodist North Hospital. Three teens were charged. Memphis police said officers were working a traffic stop when they heard several shots and saw a white SUV on Sycamore View Road. Police searched...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis job market sees 1,900 new jobs in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis economy is showing more good numbers Monday. Never before have there been more people employed in the Greater Memphis region than there are right now. According to a Greater Memphis Chamber report, the region added 1,900 jobs in June, meaning there are now 661,700...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tiger twins win bronze medal at 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Tiger twin sisters Katiana and Kirsandra Welsheimer won the bronze medal in the Senior Pair event at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship in Turin, Italy. The Welsheimer sisters edged out over 250 of the world’s best sport baton twirlers from all around...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Traffic delayed on Democrat Rd. near airport due to water main break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is being diverted Wednesday afternoon near Memphis International Airport after a water main break. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water crews are working to repair the water main in the 3200 block of Democrat Rd. Westbound traffic is being rerouted at Democrat and American Way. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN

