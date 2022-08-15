Read full article on original website
Second St. Jude IRONMAN Memphis triathlon set for October 1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a successful inaugural year in 2021, the second edition of the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon is set to take place Saturday, October 1. The event will take athletes on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run, in succession, beginning at Shelby Farms Park, through Shelby County, and into the rural rolling hills of Fayette County. Athletes will begin their 70.3-mile journey when they tackle the swim in the waters of Hyde Lake. The bike course will offer athletes rolling hills through the trees and neighborhoods throughout Shelby and Fayette Counties. Once off the bike, athletes will then embark on their two-loop, spectator-friendly 13.1-mile run that is all contained within Shelby Farms Park roads.
Memphis entrepreneur gives look into newly renovated downtown restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Alcenia’s, a Memphis staple, not only survived the peak of the pandemic but has relocated and plans to expand. The Main Street restaurant closed during the peak of the pandemic and reopened in April.
Immaculate Conception begins classical education during school's 100th year teaching
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one Catholic school in Midtown Memphis, the school year means a new approach to education as well as a new principal. Meah Andrews, 8, has been at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School for five years. She agrees at the heart of learning is curiosity. “I think...
Memphis youth advocate speaks out on need for more youth mentors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting that led to another overnight in Raleigh left six people injured at Methodist North Hospital. Three teens were charged. Memphis police said officers were working a traffic stop when they heard several shots and saw a white SUV on Sycamore View Road. Police searched...
Tennessee third graders who fail TNReady reading test could be held back starting this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single test and summer school could mean the difference in a full year of schooling. This month the renewed third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee. The law, passed back in 2021, will allow schools to hold back third graders who don't pass the.
Opinion | The Mid-South's community colleges have some work to do | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WalletHub released a study Tuesday ranking 650 community colleges, state by state, looking at more than a dozen different factors. Those include the cost and quality of the education, how many students graduate, and what the student-to-faculty ratio is. Here's how the Mid-South's community colleges fared:
National Civil Rights Museum exhibit honors schools that changed education for Black Americans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum debuted an exhibit on Rosenwald schools, the schools that transformed education for Black Americans in the segregated South. The Rosenwald School Project was a collaboration between Booker T. Washington, a civil rights advocate, education leader and founder of the Tuskegee Institute,...
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
Memphis job market sees 1,900 new jobs in June
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis economy is showing more good numbers Monday. Never before have there been more people employed in the Greater Memphis region than there are right now. According to a Greater Memphis Chamber report, the region added 1,900 jobs in June, meaning there are now 661,700...
Riona the Dog, set on fire by her owner in June, will have innovative surgery to help heal her skin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog that was set on fire by her owner, Riona, is set to have tissue expander surgery this week. While it's an expensive option - with already more than $20,000 spent on Riona’s treatment - Tails of Hope Dog Rescue said it’s the best one.
'Clothier to the King' | Lansky's sees largest influx of Elvis fans since pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bernard Lansky is a name familiar to those who are privy to Elvis trivia, but for those that aren't up to speed, one shop at The Peabody hotel here in Memphis had an owner that touted the official title of "clothier to The King." Lansky held...
Memphis Topgolf location's general opening date revealed
Topgolf describes the experience as one that caters to skilled golfers and people who haven't golfed before. The slated Memphis location is the fourth in the state.
How a Memphis native helped TCU football land Briarcrest athlete Max Carroll
One of top senior football players in Memphis went off the board this weekend. Briarcrest athlete Max Carroll announced his commitment to TCU, choosing the Horned Frogs over schools like Michigan, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. "When I went down there it just kind of felt like home," he said. "It...
Suspect identified in overnight shootout with Memphis police at hotel
It happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Real Value Inn on Lamar Avenue. After rounds of shots, officers retrieved the suspect and took him into custody.
Tiger twins win bronze medal at 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Tiger twin sisters Katiana and Kirsandra Welsheimer won the bronze medal in the Senior Pair event at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championship in Turin, Italy. The Welsheimer sisters edged out over 250 of the world’s best sport baton twirlers from all around...
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
ABC24 staff member seriously injured after a hit and run accident left her unable to use her limbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24's senior morning producer was a victim of a hit and run accident in June, one that stripped her of being capable of completing the simplest task people often take for granted. Hit-and-run accidents impacts so many people regularly, taking a toll on a person's health,...
Traffic delayed on Democrat Rd. near airport due to water main break
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is being diverted Wednesday afternoon near Memphis International Airport after a water main break. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water crews are working to repair the water main in the 3200 block of Democrat Rd. Westbound traffic is being rerouted at Democrat and American Way. MLGW...
How Memphis Police said one shooting led to another not far from Methodist North Hospital overnight
The shootings left six people injured. And now three of those who were shot are facing charges for a stolen Infiniti.
