Reading, PA

Times News

Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash

One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash

A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Suspect identified in 1988 homicide in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a suspect in the 1988 homicide of a woman in Berks County. Investigators announced Thursday that DNA tests confirmed Scott Grim killed Anna Kane. Grim was 26 at the time. He died in 2018. Kane was beaten and strangled in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident

A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Contractor's truck stolen from parking deck at Stroud Mall

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
STROUDSBURG, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police officers buy snacks, drinks for homeless family

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers protect and serve their community in ways big and small, and our 69 News crew caught a pair of Allentown cops helping out a family on a warm afternoon. Officers Marissa Finn and Dave Benner were on patrol Tuesday on Eighth Street in Allentown. They...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pennsburg Residents Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

LOWER MACUNGIE PA – Two Pennsburg residents were injured, and taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment, following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 476 in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop T Barracks in King of Prussia reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). Troopers said...
PENNSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase

WEST READING, Pa. — A Reading man and avid motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," according to his close friend, Brian Papsun of Leesport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, that place was the intersection of Cotton and Wunder...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Investigations into two Lancaster County fatal crashes completed

Drivers cited with traffic violations, no criminal charges filed. EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police Department, and Lancaster County Crash Team have completed investigations into two fatal crashes near the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Driver Safe in Storm-Related Route 23 Tree Fall

WARWICK PA – A 59-year-old Elverson man escaped serious injury and emerged with only “minor scratches” from a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Ridge Road east of Trythall Road in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Monday (Aug. 15, 2022). The accident was attributed to effects of a severe wind and rain storm.
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI

NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

