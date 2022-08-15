Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Man arrested on Decatur murder charge, police say
DECATUR — Police say Dionte A. Robinson, a murder suspect described as "armed and dangerous," was arrested early Thursday afternoon. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force found Robinson in the 1300 block of East Sedgwick Street at 12:20 p.m. and took him into custody.
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man with reputation for fleeing does it again, prosecutors say
DECATUR — Prosecutors said accused Decatur methamphetamine dealer Konnor W. Burns had a reputation for fleeing from police when pulled over, and he lived up to it again after cops tried to stop him around 1 a.m. May 18. A sworn affidavit described how a marked Decatur Police squad...
Herald & Review
2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday
DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
Herald & Review
Decatur man denies fatal intervention in gunfight
DECATUR — Two Decatur men armed with guns fought with each other hand-to-hand until a third man, Jackie G. Deberry, intervened by grabbing up one of the weapons that had fallen to the floor before using it to fatally shoot one of the gunmen, a court heard Wednesday. Deberry,...
Herald & Review
Woman accused of opening fire in Decatur apartment
DECATUR — Police accuse a Decatur woman of taking exception to another woman trying to break up a fight she was involved in, and expressing her rage by pulling a handgun and opening fire. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 18-year-old gunwoman was only 5...
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces drug, weapons charges
DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur drug dealer who had a stolen handgun in his car, more than two pounds of cannabis in his house and $1,400 from drug sales in his pockets. Douglas R. Critchfield, 34, is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court...
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
Herald & Review
Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'
DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
Decatur brothers die 13 months apart; father prays for end to gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Antwane McClelland Sr. is a deacon at City of Praise Church. He’s praying for change in his city after two of his sons were shot and killed, just 13 months apart. 24-year-old Arrion McClelland died Sunday morning after he was shot in the head. His father shared his story at a […]
newschannel20.com
Community comes together following weekend murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, a memorial and prayer circle was held in Decatur for Arrion McClelland, 24, who was shot and killed over the weekend. We're told this is the second member of the McClelland family who has died from gun violence in just over a year.
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
WAND TV
Macon County Sheriff's deputies to begin wearing body cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting this wee, Macon County Sheriffs deputies assigned to the patrol division will be wearing body cameras. The Macon County Sheriff's Office will start its initial implementation of the cameras to comply with a directive enacted in the Illinois General Assembly through HB 3653 (SAFE-T Act).
foxillinois.com
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
Herald & Review
Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested within hour of deadly 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is behind bars after a deadly shooting Sunday night. Springfield Police say Roosevelt Sims, 42, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Sims...
Herald & Review
Prosecutors drop murder charges against Decatur man
DECATUR — The question of who murdered Decatur liquor store owner John Betscher in 2020 is going to have to wait. Dangelo D. Foster, 25, had been scheduled to face a bench trial Tuesday on four alternate murder charges accusing him of shooting the 63-year-old business owner to death on Nov. 14 inside his JB North premises in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street; Foster has consistently maintained his innocence.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
WAND TV
U.S. 36 resurfacing in Decatur and Long Creek starts Aug. 22
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an 8-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 36 between Airport Road in Decatur to Illinois 32 starts Monday, Aug. 22. The $6.4 million project includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Flaggers will be used, allowing one lane to be open at all...
