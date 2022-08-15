Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
Fox 59
New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
Indianapolis Recorder
Memories at Marble’s
When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery
Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats.
Fox 59
Enjoy wine, art, music & microbrews at WAMMfest
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, consider WAMMfest in Greenwood!. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craig Park in Greenwood. You’ll find wine and microbrews to sample while enjoying art and music. Find event and ticket information here.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Fox 59
Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
Fox 59
The annual ARTOMOBILIA weekend returns to Carmel August 26th-28th for 15th year
Throughout the weekend of August 26th-28th, the Midwest automotive community will fill the streets of Carmel to celebrate the art and design of automobile for the 15th annual ARTOMOBILIA. John Leonard, the executive director of ARTOMOBILIA, spoke with us about the event and why Ferrari will be highlighted throughout the...
Fox 59
Indy with Kids: Encanto-inspired event coming up
INDIANAPOLIS – She’s no stranger when it comes to promoting events for families in Indianapolis, but today she’s sharing an event that’s been cooked up right inside Indy with Kids headquarters at 16 Tech. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com stopped by to tell you all about the Encanto-inspired event that’s taking place Saturday, August 20.
Fox 59
Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville
The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
Little Free Pantry helping north side neighborhood with food insecurity
INDIANAPOLIS — A social media post from the FFA-inspired Indianapolis resident Elizabeth Friedland to open a Little Free Pantry outside her house. The FFA, who builds the pantries, was looking to give them to Indianapolis residents. "I've wanted to do it for awhile now," Friedland said. "There's such a...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities
INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
Fox 59
The Kids Heart Challenge™ Introduces New ‘Heart Heroes’ for 2022 Campaign
More than 150,000 elementary students in Indiana will be encouraged to “Be the Torch” for better health by a new cast of characters that are part of the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge campaign. Eight heart heroes, characterized as dragons, each represent a positive trait that...
Joey Chestnut comes home to try for another eating record
Westfield resident and top competitive eater in the world heads to the ballpark to try to become the prince of popcorn
Fox 59
Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!
INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
Fox 59
How to land a new job: top three tips
INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking to land a new job? Jen Magley is a local author, motivational speaker, and recruiter who is sharing her top three tips for landing your next job. Share your need, step out of your comfort zone. Stay open to new opportunities. Write your memoir...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe
Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
