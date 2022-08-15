ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Recorder

Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city

Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Memories at Marble’s

When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery

Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Enjoy wine, art, music & microbrews at WAMMfest

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, consider WAMMfest in Greenwood!. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craig Park in Greenwood. You’ll find wine and microbrews to sample while enjoying art and music. Find event and ticket information here.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indy with Kids: Encanto-inspired event coming up

INDIANAPOLIS – She’s no stranger when it comes to promoting events for families in Indianapolis, but today she’s sharing an event that’s been cooked up right inside Indy with Kids headquarters at 16 Tech. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com stopped by to tell you all about the Encanto-inspired event that’s taking place Saturday, August 20.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville

The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities

INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
FORTVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Clear & comfortable with a chance for northern lights!

INDIANAPOLIS – Another day, another 24-hour window of time to enjoy outdoors! We find ourselves in the midst of a beautiful stretch of weather and one that should continue for the next couple of days. We even have an outside chance to enjoy a light show overnight. Possible aurora,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to land a new job: top three tips

INDIANAPOLIS – Are you looking to land a new job? Jen Magley is a local author, motivational speaker, and recruiter who is sharing her top three tips for landing your next job. Share your need, step out of your comfort zone. Stay open to new opportunities. Write your memoir...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe

Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

