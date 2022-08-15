It remains to be seen whether LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. will go his father's route by going pro straight out of high school or go to at least one year of college first. But if Bronny James does decide to go the college route, there are a few early favorites to land him. BetOnline.ag just released its updated odds on where Bronny will go, and a blue blood tops the list.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO