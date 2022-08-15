Read full article on original website
Related
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Brian Windhorst Reveals Truth About LeBron James Relationship
For years, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst seemed to serve as the public's liaison for all things LeBron James. But during a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Windhorst revealed that his journalist/player relationship with LeBron isn't what it once was. He said he used to frequently message James,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family
The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News
Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
College Basketball World Reacts To Thursday Bronny James Rumor
On Thursday, a report suggested there is a new program in the hunt for Bronny James. According to a report from On3 Sports, the Memphis Tigers are the newest program to show interest in the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. It didn't take long before fans started...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: New School Getting Involved With Bronny James
Memphis is reportedly the newest school to get actively involved in the recruiting process for Bronny James, per On3 Sports. Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was among the 150 college coaches and NBA personnel in the house for Nike's Peach Jam in late July — an event in which Bronny showed out.
Look: 2 Schools Named Clear Favorites For Bronny James
It remains to be seen whether LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. will go his father's route by going pro straight out of high school or go to at least one year of college first. But if Bronny James does decide to go the college route, there are a few early favorites to land him. BetOnline.ag just released its updated odds on where Bronny will go, and a blue blood tops the list.
College Football World Reacts To Malachi Nelson Agency News
High school quarterback Malachi Nelson has already lined up representation. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the five-star recruit and USC commit has signed a deal with Klutch Sports. Nelson will become the first high school football player to join Rich Paul's agency. California high school basketball player Juju Watkins became...
Top College Football Recruit Reportedly Signing With Agency
2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson committed to the USC Trojans last year and is in for a massive financial windfall thanks to NIL. With so much money potentially on the table, he's made a pretty significant decision. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Nelson is signing with Klutch...
NFL・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
602K+
Followers
71K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0