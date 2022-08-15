ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Brian Windhorst Reveals Truth About LeBron James Relationship

For years, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst seemed to serve as the public's liaison for all things LeBron James. But during a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Windhorst revealed that his journalist/player relationship with LeBron isn't what it once was. He said he used to frequently message James,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News

Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Rumor#The Nba Summer League
The Spun

Report: New School Getting Involved With Bronny James

Memphis is reportedly the newest school to get actively involved in the recruiting process for Bronny James, per On3 Sports. Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was among the 150 college coaches and NBA personnel in the house for Nike's Peach Jam in late July — an event in which Bronny showed out.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: 2 Schools Named Clear Favorites For Bronny James

It remains to be seen whether LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. will go his father's route by going pro straight out of high school or go to at least one year of college first. But if Bronny James does decide to go the college route, there are a few early favorites to land him. BetOnline.ag just released its updated odds on where Bronny will go, and a blue blood tops the list.
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Malachi Nelson Agency News

High school quarterback Malachi Nelson has already lined up representation. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the five-star recruit and USC commit has signed a deal with Klutch Sports. Nelson will become the first high school football player to join Rich Paul's agency. California high school basketball player Juju Watkins became...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Top College Football Recruit Reportedly Signing With Agency

2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson committed to the USC Trojans last year and is in for a massive financial windfall thanks to NIL. With so much money potentially on the table, he's made a pretty significant decision. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Nelson is signing with Klutch...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
602K+
Followers
71K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy