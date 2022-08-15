ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Effort to recall L.A. District Attorney George Gascón fails to make ballot

By Marc Sternfield
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4a1B_0hIL0bW300

An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has failed to collect the signatures required to put the measure on the ballot, the county clerk’s office announced Monday.

Supporters submitted 715,833 signatures of which 520,050 were determined to be valid, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said in a news release.

Nearly 200,000 were rejected.

To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures.

Gascón was elected in 2020 on a pledge to reform the county’s criminal justice system. Since he took office, juveniles are no longer being charged as adults, sentencing enhancements that he says lead to mass incarceration have been eliminated and cash bail for nonviolent felony offenses has ended. Misdemeanors associated with substance abuse and mental illness are also being diverted out of the criminal justice system.

Recall organizers argue Gascon’s policies favor defendants and have contributed to a rise in crime in Los Angeles County.

Summary breakdown of the invalid signatures (Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk):

  • Not Registered: 88,464
  • Max Number of Times Signed (Duplicate): 43,593
  • Different Address: 32,187
  • Mismatch Signature: 9,490
  • Canceled: 7,344
  • Out of County Address: 5,374
  • Other: 9,331

Backers of the recall effort have an option to examine the petition signatures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Apparent Discrepancy In Gascon Signature Count

CALIFORNIA—On August 15, the Los Angeles County Clerk Registrar Office announced that the effort to recall LA County District Attorney George Gascon failed. A total of 520,000 signatures out of 715,833 submitted were validated. The mandatory number of signatures to be collected was 566,867. According to the Registrar’s office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Effort to recall Los Angeles DA Gascon not over, grassroots group says

The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon will regroup and begin to sort through 46,807 invalid voter signatures that doomed an effort to oust the beleaguered prosecutor in a future election. The registrar-recorder’s office announced Monday that the campaign failed to deliver 566,857 valid signatures to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Second recall of LA County DA George Gascón fails to qualify

An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected today, with the county clerk's office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Another effort to recall LA County DA George Gascón fails

An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected Monday, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Election Local#Backers#Nexstar Media Inc
oc-breeze.com

Governor Gavin Newsom endorses Rex Richardson for Long Beach Mayor

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race for Long Beach’s next Mayor. “I’m proud to endorse Vice Mayor Rex Richardson because he has a proven track record of tackling Long Beach’s biggest challenges and delivering results,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m confident in his ability as Long Beach’s next Mayor to bring solutions to homelessness, community safety, and economic recovery.”
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood councilman accumulates over $200k for re-election

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections are less than three months away and Councilman Alex Padilla has accumulated more money in his campaign coffers than Mayor James T. Butts. Padilla reported on campaign finance forms for period Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 that he has raised $194,000 ending with $244,884 cash on hand. Who has donated to him?
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Beverly Hills surgeon pleads guilty in sober living fraud case

A surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud scheme that involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures. Randy Rosen ran Wellness Wave, a surgical center in Beverly Hills, and girlfriend Liza Vismanos owned Lotus Laboratories, a toxicology lab in Los Alamitos. Prosecutors […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy