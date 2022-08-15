ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Reform and community groups oppose using $40,000 in NC drug tax funding to build Wilmington police museum

Update Tuesday 5:15 p.m. — This article has been updated with a statement from the Wilmington Police Department. At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Wilmington City Council will consider whether to authorize the use of $40,000 in funding from the NC Drug Tax to build a museum. [Editor's note: Council voted unanimously to continue the proposal to September. There was no discussion of the issue.]
Deadly July 31st Leland shooting determined by District Attorney as self-defense

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A July 31st shooting in Leland resulting in the death of 21-year-old Kwaze Walker has been ruled legally justified as self-defense. District Attorney Jon David’s office released a press release this afternoon saying after consultation with the Leland Police Department and a review of all available evidence, including witness statements, photographs, videos, and autopsy reports, it has been determined that Deandre Davis was legally justified in using deadly force.
‘Think before you post’: Staying safe on social media as your kids head back to school

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s important to remember not to post too much information online about your children as they head back to school. With classes around the Cape Fear beginning in less than two weeks for many, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder on Facebook, saying to think before you share back to school photos and information.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington

Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
