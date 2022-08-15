Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
whqr.org
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after contempt ruling
On July 18, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge. Julia Olson-Boseman...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
WECT
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whqr.org
Reform and community groups oppose using $40,000 in NC drug tax funding to build Wilmington police museum
Update Tuesday 5:15 p.m. — This article has been updated with a statement from the Wilmington Police Department. At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Wilmington City Council will consider whether to authorize the use of $40,000 in funding from the NC Drug Tax to build a museum. [Editor's note: Council voted unanimously to continue the proposal to September. There was no discussion of the issue.]
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Firefighters running 41 miles in 24 hours to benefit ACCESS of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, New Hanover County firefighters will test both physical and mental boundaries. “Our job is very physical but it’s a lot of mental too,” says Jason Sinclair with NHCFR. “Especially in a hurricane deployment or if we have to work all 24 hours it’s not just physical ability it’s a lot of mental.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deadly July 31st Leland shooting determined by District Attorney as self-defense
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A July 31st shooting in Leland resulting in the death of 21-year-old Kwaze Walker has been ruled legally justified as self-defense. District Attorney Jon David’s office released a press release this afternoon saying after consultation with the Leland Police Department and a review of all available evidence, including witness statements, photographs, videos, and autopsy reports, it has been determined that Deandre Davis was legally justified in using deadly force.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners to discuss future plans for land near Battleship
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – There will be an opportunity for community members to find out more about the future of the land across the Cape Fear River near the Battleship. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Thursday at 2 p.m. on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Think before you post’: Staying safe on social media as your kids head back to school
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s important to remember not to post too much information online about your children as they head back to school. With classes around the Cape Fear beginning in less than two weeks for many, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a reminder on Facebook, saying to think before you share back to school photos and information.
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WECT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks to protect southeastern N.C. species, efforts aimed at Brunswick, New Hanover counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 17, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list the magnific ramshorn snail as an endangered species. Historically, the snail has only been documented within four sites located in the lower Cape Fear River Basin. Per the announcement, recent observations have failed to locate any magnificent ramshorn snails at these sites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
Op-Ed: Beasley Is the Clean Water Candidate in U.S. Senate Race
The Cape Fear River provides drinking water for over 1.5 million North Carolinians. It flows southeast for over 200 miles, passing by three major North Carolina cities before reaching Wilmington, which sits at the bottom of the river basin and collects drainage and runoff from more than 29 counties across the state.
NC gang member sentenced to 50 years: officials
A gang member who was charged with “running an armed drug trafficking operation” has been sentenced, according to officials.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
Comments / 1