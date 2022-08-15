Read full article on original website
Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns
Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
Virginia hits new COVID milestone with over 2M reported cases
On Tuesday, Virginia hit the two-million mark of COVID-19 cases reported to the health department since the beginning of the pandemic.
If you see this bug, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight. Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
Changes to hunting opportunities at state parks in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks’ hunting opportunities are seeing some updates this year. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations must be made online through the State Parks reservation system this year for hunting opportunities. The Virginia DCR said that those opportunities...
State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults
State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
West Virginia Deputies warn against sharing back-to-school photos on social media
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so safely. Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers on social media and the internet we do not see. He said he understands parents are […]
Take A Scenic Drive To The Top Of One Of Virginia’s Highest Mountains
Virginia is home to many picturesque mountaintops that pack some seriously gorgeous views. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the north to the Roanoke Mountains in the south, there are so many high-altitude overlooks to explore here.
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
Back to School: Tips to help older students adjust to a new routine
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts Monday for tens of thousands of students across Central Virginia, which means catching school buses, using Chromebooks and adjusting to new teachers and schedules. We have some tips from the experts for parents of older students about getting back into the swing of things.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
Concerns over segregation display led to post office closure
MONTPELIER STATION, VA - The U.S. Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement on the closure, the postal service noted that the museum near former president...
Virginia sees 1,632 new coronavirus cases Monday, 18,123 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,999,881 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,589 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,803 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia
(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know
School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
