Virginia State

WRIC - ABC 8News

Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns

Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
VIRGINIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case

Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WCNC

If you see this bug, environmentalists want you to kill it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
VIRGINIA STATE
State
Virginia State
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
WSLS

Changes to hunting opportunities at state parks in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks’ hunting opportunities are seeing some updates this year. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that reservations must be made online through the State Parks reservation system this year for hunting opportunities. The Virginia DCR said that those opportunities...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults

State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Dwr#Viral Disease#White Tailed Deer
wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wildlife
Science
Magnolia State Live

That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding

A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC12

Back to School: Tips to help older students adjust to a new routine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts Monday for tens of thousands of students across Central Virginia, which means catching school buses, using Chromebooks and adjusting to new teachers and schedules. We have some tips from the experts for parents of older students about getting back into the swing of things.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Concerns over segregation display led to post office closure

MONTPELIER STATION, VA - The U.S. Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement on the closure, the postal service noted that the museum near former president...
MONTPELIER STATION, VA
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
MARYLAND STATE

