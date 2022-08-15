Read full article on original website
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons, 76ers settlement
Following a tumultuous sequence of events, beginning with Ben Simmons requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the two sides can finally leave their relationship in the past. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers reached an agreement to recoup part of his salary that was withheld from...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Names Michael Jordan And Luka Doncic As NBA Players That Would Be The Best Salesmen: "Michael Is Really Great At What He Does There."
The NBA is a league of star players making millions and, in recent times, with more financial literacy, growing that wealth to even greater proportions. Just look at Shaquille O'Neal, who has a huge portfolio of business ventures that have made him richer than most people can dream of being.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Report: Sixers reach deal with Ben Simmons in $20M dispute
The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have reached a settlement in the grievance the former guard filed over $20 million withheld by the club during the 2021-22 season, ESPN reported Monday. Both sides agreed to a confidentiality clause on the exact settlement, per the report. All told, the Sixers withheld...
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Unfortunate Injury News
Roughly two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague. On Tuesday, he unfortunately suffered an injury during practice. According to multiple reports, Teague suffered an injury during an 11-on-11 period. He was eventually carted off the field. This is tough news for Teague, who...
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family
The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
theScore
Report: Simmons, 76ers settle on grievance over withheld salary
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled on the grievance the former filed after the organization incorrectly withheld a portion of his salary while he was holding out last season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The sides have reportedly agreed to confidentiality regarding the financial amount...
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Thinks Fans Need To See Trae Young And Anthony Edwards Play On Christmas Day: "I Don't Understand For The Life Of Me How The Hawks And Minnesota Are Not On The Christmas Day Schedule."
Christmas Day in the NBA is generally a time when the league showcases its top superstars and their best matchups. There is no doubt that Christmas Day games are often thrilling to watch, and we've seen some legendary performances happen in that setting. This year's Christmas Day schedule has been...
NBA Rumors: Is Kevin Durant Willing to Follow Ben Simmons’ Blueprint?
Lately, the NBA has seen its fair share of players requesting trades even while they are locked into a multi-year contract. Just last summer, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers two years after signing a max contract extension with the team. Around the time Simmons requested ...
The Spun
