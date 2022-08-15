Read full article on original website
Trout and Berry Days continue a south side tradition – Cache Valley Daily
PARADISE — Summer is not over yet, Paradise Trout and Berry Days just might be the unofficial wrap-up of the summer months, in Cache County anyway. Activities start this Saturday, August 20th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Mandi Felici and Vanessa Borges told us about this...
2nd annual ‘Ignite the Light’ concert slated for Monday – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Cache County is hosting a free-to-the-public suicide awareness and mental health event on Monday, Aug. 22. The event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds. The 2nd annual “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness event will begin with a...
Mountain Crest 7, Payson 3 – Cache Valley Daily
Photos by Lorene Hale / For additional information about Lorene’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) email her at 307Lorene@gmail.com. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Logan Library stays mobile during construction with the help of a grant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The American Rescue Plan Administration was passed by Congress on March 10, 2021 and signed into law the next day. As part of their pandemic response, they recently awarded the Logan Library a $15,000 Reach Out Grant. Library director Karen Clark talked about what that means for the library.
LIVESTREAM: Green Canyon Wolves vs. Pleasant Grove Vikings football
The Green Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Craig Hislop and John Russell. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will be...
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Payson Lions football
The Mountain Crest broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch...
PHOTO GALLERY: Green Canyon 3, Spanish Fork 1 in girls soccer
Photos by Clint Allen / Additional information about Clint’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at clintallen.smugmug.com. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks at Stansbury Stallions football
Ridgeline Football broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons & Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click...
