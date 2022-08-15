Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Luella Marie Larsen Elwood – Cache Valley Daily
September 9, 1931 – August 18, 2022 (age 90) Luella Marie Larsen Elwood, 90, of Wellsville, UT passed away on August 18th in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
kvnutalk
2nd annual ‘Ignite the Light’ concert slated for Monday – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Cache County is hosting a free-to-the-public suicide awareness and mental health event on Monday, Aug. 22. The event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center and Fairgrounds. The 2nd annual “Ignite the Light” suicide awareness event will begin with a...
kvnutalk
Trout and Berry Days continue a south side tradition – Cache Valley Daily
PARADISE — Summer is not over yet, Paradise Trout and Berry Days just might be the unofficial wrap-up of the summer months, in Cache County anyway. Activities start this Saturday, August 20th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Mandi Felici and Vanessa Borges told us about this...
kvnutalk
Montgomery talks power and rate increases on KVNU’s Speak to the Mayor – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan mayor Holly Daines was not available, so it was Logan Light and Power director Mark Montgomery who appeared on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday during For the People. He said there are some future rate adjustments coming down the lines in...
kvnutalk
Logan Library stays mobile during construction with the help of a grant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The American Rescue Plan Administration was passed by Congress on March 10, 2021 and signed into law the next day. As part of their pandemic response, they recently awarded the Logan Library a $15,000 Reach Out Grant. Library director Karen Clark talked about what that means for the library.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs vs Payson Lions football
The Mountain Crest broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jake Ellis and John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch...
kvnutalk
PHOTO GALLERY: Green Canyon 3, Spanish Fork 1 in girls soccer
Photos by Clint Allen / Additional information about Clint’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at clintallen.smugmug.com. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
kvnutalk
Pickleville Playhouse to present ‘The Addams Family’ once again – Cache Valley Daily
GARDEN CITY – Here at the rustic Pickleville Playhouse, the Davis clan figure that if you’ve already got a smashing success for a fall show, why mess with it?. For the fourth consecutive year, the Pickleville Playhouse will stage The Addams Family as its Halloween show. The production will debut on Sept. 30 and run throughout the month of October.
