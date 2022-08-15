ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Forest County organizations combine to concentrate efforts

"There’s no task that we can’t fix. We’ve got some great help coming on board and we’re just going to be positive about it and work through everything," said Chris Shafer. Chris Shafer is the new Chamber, economic development partnership and tourism executive director for Forest...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
City
Oneida, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods gets additional cell towers

EAGLE RIVER AND THREE LAKES - AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Three Lakes and Eagle River got a big boost in wireless connectivity. They’ve added two new cell towers; one on State Highway 32 near Scott Creek just outside Three Lakes and one on State Highway 70 outside Eagle River.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
onfocus.news

Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WESTON, WI
WJFW-TV

Boat caught on fire Tuesday on Lake Tomahawk

LKAE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - No one is injured after a boat caught on fire on Lake Tomahawk Tuesday afternoon. Everyone who was on the boat, was able to get off quickly before it became engulfed in flames. The boat was near the north side of Lake Tomahawk when it caught...
LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Mercer Area Sno-Goers have won the AWSC Snowmobile Club of the Year award

MERCER (WJFW) - The Mercer Area Sno-Goers are proud to announce that they have won the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) 2022 Snowmobile Club of the Year. Newswatch 12 spoke with the Mercer Sno-Goers and they said that they were chosen because of how many people are involved in the club and how involved the club is with their community.
NewsBreak
Jobs
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Paul Bunyan fest brings vendors to Eagle River downtown

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The popular Paul Bunayn Fest took place in downtown Eagle River on Wednesday, bringing together vendors and small businesses to show the Northwoods what they have to offer. Each year the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce holds the event alongside groups like the VFW which serves...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Free survival class geared toward youth ages 8 - 11

RHINELANDER - YMCA of the Northwoods is partnering with Oneida County UW-Extension to offer free Survival classes from August 29th to August 31st. The lessons are geared for 8- to 11-year-olds and run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am each day at the YMCA in Rhinelander. Extension’s Positive Youth Development...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer

A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
WAUSAU, WI

