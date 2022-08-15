Read full article on original website
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
Gov. Evers signs bill for construction project in southern Price Co. starting Aug. 31
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.1 million contract to go ahead with a construction project on Wisconsin 13 from the Taylor/Price Co. border through County Highway A in Price County. The contract is through Mosinee based prime contractor, American Asphalt. Road crews will remove a portion of...
Drivers use caution: Bridge work on I-39
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – More than 15,000 people travel daily between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39. And many are traveling through multiple construction zones. Another project starts next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road. “The work that we have going on in Marathon...
Forest County organizations combine to concentrate efforts
"There’s no task that we can’t fix. We’ve got some great help coming on board and we’re just going to be positive about it and work through everything," said Chris Shafer. Chris Shafer is the new Chamber, economic development partnership and tourism executive director for Forest...
Northwoods gets additional cell towers
EAGLE RIVER AND THREE LAKES - AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Three Lakes and Eagle River got a big boost in wireless connectivity. They’ve added two new cell towers; one on State Highway 32 near Scott Creek just outside Three Lakes and one on State Highway 70 outside Eagle River.
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
Boat caught on fire Tuesday on Lake Tomahawk
LKAE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - No one is injured after a boat caught on fire on Lake Tomahawk Tuesday afternoon. Everyone who was on the boat, was able to get off quickly before it became engulfed in flames. The boat was near the north side of Lake Tomahawk when it caught...
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
Mercer Area Sno-Goers have won the AWSC Snowmobile Club of the Year award
MERCER (WJFW) - The Mercer Area Sno-Goers are proud to announce that they have won the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) 2022 Snowmobile Club of the Year. Newswatch 12 spoke with the Mercer Sno-Goers and they said that they were chosen because of how many people are involved in the club and how involved the club is with their community.
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
Paul Bunyan fest brings vendors to Eagle River downtown
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The popular Paul Bunayn Fest took place in downtown Eagle River on Wednesday, bringing together vendors and small businesses to show the Northwoods what they have to offer. Each year the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce holds the event alongside groups like the VFW which serves...
Free survival class geared toward youth ages 8 - 11
RHINELANDER - YMCA of the Northwoods is partnering with Oneida County UW-Extension to offer free Survival classes from August 29th to August 31st. The lessons are geared for 8- to 11-year-olds and run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am each day at the YMCA in Rhinelander. Extension’s Positive Youth Development...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer
A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison. Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four...
