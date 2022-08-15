Read full article on original website
Related
Oshi no Ko Chapter 90: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Manga Online
Oshi no Ko began from Kaguya-sama: Love is War author Aka Akasaka’ begin manga serialisation in Shueisha’s seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump in April 2020. The manga is illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, who is known for her work in Scum’s Wish. The acclaimed manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.
Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 32: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Swordmaster’s Youngest Son just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Swordmaster’s Youngest Son chapter 32. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Adult manga like secret class.
Trash of the Count’s Family Chapter 93 Delayed: Release Date and Updates.
This article will cover, everything you need to know about Trash of Count’s Family Chapter 93. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manga like Second Life Ranker.
Blue Lock Chapter 183: Spoilers and Raw Scans Out
Hey there! Today we will update you on Blue Lock Chapter 183 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Blue is one of the most read...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub
The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
Doom Breaker: Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God Chapter 61: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God also known as Doom Breaker just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Doom Breaker chapter 60. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Delayed: New Release Date, Leaks, Spoilers and Raw Scans
Did we really just witness the death of one of the most popular characters in the series or it is set up for a huge emotion-driven powerup for Deku and now fans are very excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without any more delay let’s take a look at chapter 363 of My Hero Academia where we will discuss everything about it including its release date, raw scans, leaks, spoilers and other important information.
Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 66 Out: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Leaks, Where to read online – Nikola Tesla vs Beelzebub
Hey there! Today we will update you on Record of Ragnarok Chapter 65 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
[Delayed] Boruto Chapter 72: New Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown Leaks, Read Online
The previous chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next chapter. In this article, let’s examine everything you need to know about the Boruto Chapter 72 like some information about the raw scans, English release date, and spoilers. At the end...
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 120: Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers, Where to read online
Omniscient Reader Viewpoint Chapter 120 will release on August 18, 2022, at 12:00 am Korean Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and English translations will release on August 19, 2022. That’s for the summary, now let’s talk about everything in detail. This article...
New She-Hulk clip contains a few mind-blowing spoilers
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus on August 18th, a day later than the initial release date. Marvel has been pushing out a steady stream of clips promoting Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) new adventure. But the latest She-Hulk clip is easily the most exciting, as it delivers a few mind-blowing reveals, including a big spoiler for the broader MCU story.
When Is the 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 Release Date? Here's the 4-1-1
Ever since Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 wrapped on Feb 6, 2022, fans of the crime drama have been waiting with bated breath for the next chapter of the story. After all, Tariq St.Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) escaped double murder charges, got back custody of his litter sister and reunited the teen with their mother, and still maintains his matriculation at an Ivy league college.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix
It's time to go back to the Valley. After the stunning events of the All-Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4, Cobra Kai is finally returning to Netflix for its fifth season. The Karate Kid sequel series puts Daniel and Johnny in their most vulnerable position yet, as Terry Silver's Cobra Kai empire has rapidly expanded across the entire town, and his victory at the tournament forced Miyagi-Do to close its doors.
IGN
Roadwarden - Release Date Reveal Trailer
Roadwarden launches on Steam with support on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux on September 8, 2022. Watch the teaser trailer for this upcoming illustrated text-based RPG. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
Hogwarts Legacy game has been delayed with a new release date confirmed
Fans of upcoming Harry Potter-themed video game Hogwarts Legacy will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on a copy, after developers announced that the release date has been delayed - again. Watch the trailer here:. The open world game, which will eventually be playable on...
dotesports.com
Alive and well: Dead Island 2 release date, pre-order details hit Amazon store early
Dead Island 2 is alive and well—leaks have surfaced on Amazon this week confirming the long-awaited sequel is coming, and revealing a release date. The long-awaited sequel to Deep Silver’s beloved Dead Island is available for pre-order for $69.99, according to the accidental Aug. 17 retail listing, and looks like it might give the old game a run for its money.
Anime News And Facts
554
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT
Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.https://animenewsandfacts.com
Comments / 0