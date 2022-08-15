ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC woman dies after tree falls on apartment complex pool

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ii5bl_0hIKzTuO00

NEW YORK — One woman died and another required hospitalization after a large tree fell onto an apartment complex pool on Monday.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. EDT at a private pool at the River Terrace Apartments, WABC-TV reported.

A 59-year-old woman, who was swimming when the tree fell, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 72-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition late Monday, the TV station reported.

Neither woman has been identified publicly.

Meanwhile, the New York City Parks Department confirmed to WABC that the tree is not under its jurisdiction.

According to WNBC-TV, Monday’s pool death came one day after a man was critically injured when a tree limb fell on him at a Brooklyn park.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Tree#Accident#Wabc Tv#Parks Department#Wnbc Tv#Cox Media Group
PIX11

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Caught on video: Unprovoked attack in the Bronx leaves victim with fractured skull

NEW YORK -- An immigrant from Mexico is in critical condition, and now a Bronx man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say the suspect brutally sucker punched the victim outside a restaurant.CBS2's Tony Aiello has details and reaction from the victim's family.The assault on Juan Cortez's brother happened Friday night near a busy corner next to the Fordham Road subway station and was captured on surveillance outside Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street.Police say it shows 55-year-old Bui Van Phu putting on gloves and then walking up to 52-year-old Jesus Cortez. Then, without warning and from...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy