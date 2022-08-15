ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marthastewart.com

A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"

While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

There's fame, and then there's Bennifer-level fame. And one downside of being so iconic is the constant paparazzi attention that comes along with it. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck apparently wasn't happy about the lack of privacy he had during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source shared, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding Party#Las Vegas#Tmz Com#Ios Android
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Plan to Have a 3-Day Wedding Following Las Vegas Ceremony: Details

The celebration continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be having a second wedding ceremony one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple plan to spend three days celebrating the major milestone, starting on Friday, August 19, and continuing into the weekend. Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, will be surrounded by their loved ones after opting for a more low-key wedding last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant revealed

Celebrity life coach and big-time podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia this weekend, Page Six has learned. It seems Shetty — who has hosted a ton of stars including Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow on his “On Purpose” podcast — has been close with the superstar singer for a couple of years. Lopez has also appeared on the show, and she invited him to officiate four weddings that she orchestrated as part of a PR stunt for her latest movie, “Marry Me,” in February. The British spiritual star,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy