A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"
While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed
It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos
Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location
JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon
They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will get married again in a three-day wedding bash in Georgia
It has been a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will reportedly host a big weekend celebration with all their family and celebrity friends. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be...
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's marriage certificate seen for first time
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage certificate can be seen for the first time. The certificate confirms that Lopez requested to have her name legally changed to Jennifer Affleck. Pastor Ryan Wolfe performed the marriage at The Little White Chapel on July 17, according to the document obtained by Fox News Digital.
Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
There's fame, and then there's Bennifer-level fame. And one downside of being so iconic is the constant paparazzi attention that comes along with it. According to Page Six, Ben Affleck apparently wasn't happy about the lack of privacy he had during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source shared, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."
Ben Affleck Shock: ‘Batman’ Actor Reunites With Jennifer Garner Weeks After Tying The Knot With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck just proved that he could do it all. Other than being an actor, he’s also a doting dad who’s involved in the lives of his three children, namely, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. But this is not all. He’s also a newly married man to Jennifer Lopez and a wonderful co-parent with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Plan to Have a 3-Day Wedding Following Las Vegas Ceremony: Details
The celebration continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be having a second wedding ceremony one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple plan to spend three days celebrating the major milestone, starting on Friday, August 19, and continuing into the weekend. Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, will be surrounded by their loved ones after opting for a more low-key wedding last month.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant revealed
Celebrity life coach and big-time podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia this weekend, Page Six has learned. It seems Shetty — who has hosted a ton of stars including Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow on his “On Purpose” podcast — has been close with the superstar singer for a couple of years. Lopez has also appeared on the show, and she invited him to officiate four weddings that she orchestrated as part of a PR stunt for her latest movie, “Marry Me,” in February. The British spiritual star,...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in...
